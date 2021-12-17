Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,440 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

RUSSIA, December 17 - Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

17 December 2021

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

17 December 2021

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

17 December 2021

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

17 December 2021

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

17 December 2021

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

 Excerpts from transcript:

 Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, Mr Khurelsukh, and welcome to the Government House of the Russian Federation.

I know that this is your first visit to Russia as President of Mongolia. However, you visited Moscow in December 2019, when you were Prime Minister.

I also know that yesterday you had substantive talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and made a number of important decisions regarding the development of Russian-Mongolian relations. Yesterday he and I also had a detailed discussion of the adopted decisions and plans. Our two countries’ governments will ensure strict implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of state.

Mr Khurelsukh, I would like to use this occasion to ask you to pass on my best regards to my counterpart, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. We had a long conversation on November 9, when we examined in great detail the issues related to our countries’ trade and economic cooperation.

More to be pasted soon...

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.