December 17 - Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
17 December 2021
Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
Excerpts from transcript:
Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, Mr Khurelsukh, and welcome to the Government House of the Russian Federation.
I know that this is your first visit to Russia as President of Mongolia. However, you visited Moscow in December 2019, when you were Prime Minister.
I also know that yesterday you had substantive talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and made a number of important decisions regarding the development of Russian-Mongolian relations. Yesterday he and I also had a detailed discussion of the adopted decisions and plans. Our two countries’ governments will ensure strict implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of state.
Mr Khurelsukh, I would like to use this occasion to ask you to pass on my best regards to my counterpart, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. We had a long conversation on November 9, when we examined in great detail the issues related to our countries’ trade and economic cooperation.
