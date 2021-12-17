Art by Carlos E. Porras Mujica inspired the Parisian art scene

Gallery owner Heinz Playner presents artwork by Carlos E. Porras Mujica Work of art "Life after death" by Carlos E. Porras Mujica

PARIS, FRANCE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the FIAC Art Week, numerous art collectors come to Paris to see and buy art. It is one of the most important art weeks in the world. During this time, the art fair in Paris' Carrousel du Louvre also took place. Gallery owner Heinz Playner was impressed by the abstract art of Carlos Eduardo Porras Mujica from Venezuela and exhibited his works of art at the art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris from October 22 to 24, 2021. His works of art have been shown from New York to Tokyo, Milan and Florence. His works of art are characterized by cheerful and lively colors. His artwork “Life after death” was exhibited in Paris. Carlos E. Porras was affected by the forest fires in 2019 in the Amazon rainforest as far as Canada, Israel, USA, Spain and Lebanon. Despite fires, he sees the hope and message of nature: "A couple of weeks after these news arrived, I watched a video taken from the scenes of a wildfire, the fire was already gone, and everything was basically black and burned, but, at the very bottom of this dark rainforest, there was a light, a green light, a small portion of green coming out of mother earth, there was light and green emerging from a wounded soil and it just touched me, I could not believe the strong message we were receiving from our planet”- says the artist. He expressed his emotions on the canvas. “Hopefully it expresses the strength that nature shows every day, how powerful it is to overcome and recover from tragedy and how important it is to preserve and protect the planet we have been given, it is the same planet for generations to come, therefore, the day to raise awareness is today, because, there is “Life after Death”” - emphasizes Carlos E. Porras M..

Carlos Eduardo Porras Mujica mainly uses eco-friendly acrylic paints and uses mixed techniques with brush, spatula and even his hands on the canvas. Living and caring for is a close relationship with animals such as giraffes and elephants. Cheerful and lively colors can be seen in his works of art. “Illuminate and give brightness to dark moments of societies and the world is what I want to convey with my art,” says Carlos. The gallery owner Heinz Playner has recognized the expressive power of Mujica's works of art and was very pleased about the reactions and interest in the art of Carlos Eduardo Porras Mujica at the art fair in Paris: “The world needs such artists. It is the power and the emotion that guide the artist, it is an authentic way of showing his feelings and the perception of reality in his own way. This is very important in our society”- says director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner.