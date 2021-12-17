How to stay compliant with OSHA testing guidelines
How to stay compliant with OSHA testing guidelinesEDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline Medical is hosting several webinars over the course of the next few weeks to help businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, universities, and other organizations stay compliant with the expected OSHA vaccination mandate.
Today, most major corporations like Blackrock, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, CVS Health, McDonald's, DoorDash, MGM Resorts International have vaccination requisites in place for their employees. But retailers across the country report that 50-85% of their employees are not completely vaccinated.
In order to encourage a safe work environment, the president Joe Biden's administration announced a vaccination requirement for employers with 100 or more employees. It stated: OSHA is issuing a COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to require employers with 100 or more employees (i.e., “covered employers”) to:
Get Their Employees Vaccinated by January 4th and Require Unvaccinated Employees to Produce a Negative Test on at Least a Weekly Basis: All covered employers must ensure that their employees have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated – either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – by January 4th.
After that, all covered employers must ensure that any employees who have not received the necessary shots begin producing a verified negative test to their employer on at least a weekly basis, and they must remove from the workplace any employee who receives a positive COVID-19 test or is diagnosed with COVID-19 by a licensed health care provider.
If the OSHA mandate moves forward as planned in 2022, failure to comply with these rules would result in heavy penalties and fines.
Businesses have already started planning for the ETS to go into effect. After seeing the mandates return in states like California and New York, vaccination mandates will be an eventuality for most.
Pipeline Medical is currently conducting thousands of zero-cost tests at 100+ locations across the country, helping communities get back to normal.
When should you start planning?
If the mandate goes through the legislative process, it could be enforced as early as January 2022. "There's just not enough time to get ready for the ETS if you don't start now," says Julie Vanneman, an attorney with Dentons in Pittsburgh.
The webinar, led by Pipeline Medical CEO Zachary Ducharme is a way for businesses to plan their strategy regarding the OSHA mandate.
