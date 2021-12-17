Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,365 in the last 365 days.

Take the State of the Industry Survey and add your views to the hundreds we already have from across the industry

Take the survey today!

Take our Survey

Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Industry Survey

Add your views to the hundreds from across the industry we have. all those that take the survey will be sent an infographic detailing the results helping to benchmark your views against your peers”
— Richard Jones, Pharmaceutical Manager SMi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices 2021/2022 International State of the Industry Survey
In order to take a snapshot of the industry in 2021/2022 we are undertaking a worldwide survey of those working in and around the Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Industry.

Those that take the survey will be among the first to receive the results in a couple of months time. See if your thoughts on the industry match with those of your peers. ALL INDIVIDUAL ANSWERS WILL BE KEPT CONFIDENTIAL with the results being turned into an easy to read infographic that will show the state of the industry as a whole and should provide some interesting reading to those working in the industry.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Pharmajournalist

Richard Edward Jones
SMi Group
+442078276088
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Take the State of the Industry Survey and add your views to the hundreds we already have from across the industry

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.