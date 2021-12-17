Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Restraint/ Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B5007114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/21, 0014 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 22A, Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint in 2nd Degree, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Malloy                                            

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/21 at approximately 0014 hours, there was a report of a family fight at a residence located on VT RT 22A in the Town of Shoreham. Troopers arrived on scene and determined  Malloy had unlawfully restrained a household member and interfered with access to emergency services. Malloy was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks. Malloy was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/17/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd degree and Interference to Emergency Services. Malloy was released with conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/21, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

