Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market growing at a CAGR of 5.0% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2024

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market

There would be a significant increase in the use of cloud-based EHRs as there is negligible investment needed to procure a cloud-based EHR.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by Product (Cloud-Based Software and Server-Based/On-Premise Software), Type (Inpatient EHR and Ambulatory EHR), Application (Clinical Application)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry generated $24.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate $33.29 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in acceptance of cloud-based EHR software worldwide, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and rise in ageing population drive the growth of the global EHR market. However, expensive EHR software and rise in concerns regarding data security & safety hinder the growth of the industry. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries create lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗗𝗙 – 𝟮𝟴𝟬+ 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4542

Based on product, the cloud-based software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the less upfront costs and low incurred time for implementation. On the other hand, the on-premise software segment accounted for more than half of the total market share of the global electronic health records market in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to availability of huge options of customizations along with interoperability.

Based on type, the inpatient EHR segment held the major market share in the global EHR market, accounting for more than half of the total share in terms of revenue in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to ability to integrate data of pharmacy, lab, billing systems, x-ray, and other hospital departments for maintaining data consistency. On the other hand, the ambulatory EHR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023, owing to ease in operation of such systems.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, and Quality Systems, Inc.

🎅🎄(𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑼𝒑 𝒕𝒐 25% 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕)🎄🎅

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4542?reqfor=covid

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market analysis from 2018 to 2024, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4542

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 🎅(𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟱% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Cell Culture Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2028

Allergy Treatment Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2026

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.