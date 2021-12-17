MattieBlaze.com Publishes The Latest Version of Lead Generation Affiliate Marketing Software

Get Fresh New Leads For Your Business

Individuals looking for the latest updates in lead generation affiliate marketing software can read reliable reviews on MattieBlaze.com.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MattieBlaze.com is an affiliate resource platform dedicated to individuals researching the Internet for information on SMS digital marketing for affiliate marketers and other text message marketing platforms. The SMS Phone Leads platform recently published an updated version of its original version showing new members how to attract new leads for their business with its new interactive phone funnel.Carefully designed and tested for those who do not know anything about SMS lead generation affiliate marketing or how it works. SMS Phone Leads has been shown to effectively level the learning curve in using text message marketing platforms. The creator of this platform Tim Berger has made it possible for small businesses on a tight budget to easily access the latest in mobile marketing technology.By subscribing to the SMS Phone Leads platform, individuals can save thousands of dollars in wasted conventional advertising costs. This SMS digital marketing platform allows members to send their message directly into a prospects smartphone. This powerful feature allows a member's message to reach a potential customer right where they are at.This type of advertising is more effective because the message is not sent to an email where it could be potentially lost. Text message marketing makes advertising more affordable and more profitable for the advertiser.New Features of SMS Phone LeadsA member can automatically collect a prospect's mobile cell number, their first name, and email address from one phone number that a member receives after signing up. After a prospect dials that unique phone number, that information can be sent directly to the member via text message, instantly! This is what is referred to as 'Automatic Prospecting'.Once a new member subscribes to SMS Phone Leads, the member will get a phone number that is unique to them. This allows the member to advertise whatever business they are in with just one phone number. There is no worries about using affiliate links since some advertising platforms frown upon. This solves that problem.Once a new member subscribes to SMS Phone Leads , they will also receive a micro-book code to receive permission based leads to remain GDPR compliant. This allows subscribers not to run afoul of FCC regulations.Lead generation affiliate marketing technology such as SMS Phone Leads gives affiliate marketers and small business owners alike a leg up on text message marketing. A member will also receive done-for-you scripts to use and voice recordings to get their text ad campaigns set up and running quickly.If a new member decides to upgrade to the SMS Blaster, the member will be able to send out 200 text messages per day. There is no extra equipment needed and nothing to install on the member's computer. Everything the member needs to succeed with SMS Phone Leads is 100% web-based. Everything can be done right from the member's smartphone or home computer.Blogger and co-author of the website, Brendan, writes, "If small business owners and affiliate marketers fail to stay abreast of the latest technology, ultimately their businesses will fail. Just limiting a business to offline advertising methods will greatly hamper its growth and expansion. The time is now to start incorporating cellular technology into advertising and marketing."According to the article, SMS Phone Leads shows its members how to successfully drive traffic to their prospects mobile phone without violating FCC guidelines. A member can also buy phone leads from the membership website. These leads are permission-based and have been vetted by the owner Tim Berger.The blogger also provides a breakdown of what subscribers can expect from using this type of text message marketing platform. Watch This Video To Learn More About SMS Phone Leads Lead Generation Affiliate Marketing SoftwareSMS Phone Leads starts off by giving members a quick start guide to getting everything set up as quickly as possible. No need to sit through hours of training videos. This includes the members unique phone number and two-step sales funnel to brand your product or service. Members will also be able to add an auto-responder service such as Aweber or Get Response to follow-up with their prospects.Members will also receive 5 pre-written emails to get them started. This lead generation affiliate marketing software also has an affiliate program attached to it. A member can choose to participate in the traffic rotator where Tim Berger will do all of the advertising while the member collects the commissions. Simply put, SMS Phone Leads is ideal for the beginner in SMS digital marketing.“If an affiliate marketer or small business owner is looking to expand their advertising efforts, text message marketing is the next frontier, ” Brendan writes in the blog post. “You will be taught everything you need to know to scale your affiliate marketing or small business and not be left behind.”For further information about how to become a member of SMS Phone leads, visit: https://mattieblaze.com/how-to-get-phone-numbers-for-leads/

