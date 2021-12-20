Just in Time for Dry January: H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer Announces “The Perfect Drink When You’re Not Drinking”
H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is the perfect partner during Dry January. It’s elegant, delicious, hydrating, healthy – and fun for those who are passionate about wine yet choose to abstain from alcohol.”SOMOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sometimes we all need to give our bodies a break from alcohol,” explained longtime winemaker Georgos Zanganas, inventor of H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer – the world’s first wine-infused zero-alcohol refreshment.
“H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is the perfect partner during Dry January,” Zanganas said, adding, “It’s elegant, delicious, hydrating, healthy – and a fun drink for those who are passionate about wine yet choose to abstain from alcohol. And H2O provides an enjoyable transition after the holidays, positively supporting our health and wellness resolutions into the new year.”
Dry January began in Europe as Sober January in 1942, as part of the war effort. This month-long abstention from alcohol has enjoyed a significant renaissance in recent years, especially in the United States and England, with millions of impassioned adherents rising to the challenge.
“H2O is the perfect drink when you’re not drinking,” Zanganas said, adding, “H2O is an elegant, health-inspired, fun, hydrating, vitamin-enriched sparkling drink that can be savored everywhere, from lunch on the run, to a picnic at the beach, to rush hour – or pour it into a wine glass to savor with an elegant dinner.”
A Morning Consult poll conducted in January 2021 found that 13 percent of U.S. adults said they were avoiding alcohol that month, up from 11 percent the previous year. Reasons varied, but the most common explanation was that participants were “trying to be healthier." Forty-nine percent said they believed they were drinking too much during the COVID-19 pandemic.
H2O's sparkling refreshment line currently includes four new 0.0% alcohol wine infusions: Sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, rosé, and its most recent addition -- sparkling moscato. Four additional zero-alcohol wine flavor profiles are currently in development.
During 2021, H2O’s first year in the marketplace, it quickly gained considerable traction among athletes, pregnant women, health-conscious customers – and designated drivers. The popular new wine varietal-themed beverage has also developed an impassioned following within the zero-alcohol community.
H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer contains premium California wine (gently dealcoholized via reverse osmosis), infused with the juice of unfermented varietal wine grapes, purified water, electrolytes, vitamins, potassium for maximum hydration, and antioxidants. It contains no GMO ingredients, no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no detectable sulfites, no gluten, and no artificial flavors.
About H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer
H2O is the first-to-market wine-infused soft seltzer. It remains the market leader in its pioneering new category of zero-alcohol wine-themed refreshments. H2O is designed for health- and safety-conscious drinkers who wish to enjoy the intensely-flavored grape varietals traditionally reserved for wine, but without the alcohol. H2O provides the nuanced flavors of California fine wines, and yet is also refreshing. It is reminiscent of wine, but light, sparkling, and uniquely hydrating. H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer has benefitted from California Polytechnic University's collaboration and support, and from peer-reviewed accolades published in scientific journals acknowledging H2O’s successful efforts to create nonalcoholic wine refreshments with health benefits. H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer officially launched in 2021 following a year of extensive research and development, and a series of successful market tests in 2020.
