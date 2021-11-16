H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer Celebrates 2nd Annual Harvest; Announces “Driver-Safe” Wine-Themed Party Refreshment
H2O’s winemaking team gears up for major expansion in 2022 as nonalcoholic market heats up
H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is the path we have chosen to help change the world for the better. We deeply believe in supporting our customers’ health, as well as their safety.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As this year’s Northern California wine grape harvest concludes, H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer’s inventive team of winemakers and university-based nutrition experts is working hard to keep up with demand for its new, zero-alcohol line of wine-themed refreshments.
During its first year in the marketplace, H2O quickly gained considerable traction among athletes, pregnant women, health-conscious customers -- and designated drivers. The popular new wine varietal-themed beverage has also developed an impassioned following within the zero-alcohol community.
“Our customers reach out constantly, thanking us for creating a classy, healthy, fun, zero-alcohol sparkling drink that also helps them fit in at parties,” said Georgos Zanganas, H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer’s founder, adding, “They appreciate that H2O can be savored everywhere – from the gym, to the car, to a fine dining establishment.”
Zanganas said he is proud to have created a hydrating, vitamin- and antioxidant-fueled, 0.0% alcohol, wine-varietal refreshment that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. He explained that H2O is an entirely new, health-inspired refreshment concept, one that doesn't attempt to replace wine.
“H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is the path we have chosen to help change the world for the better,” Zanganas said, adding, “We deeply believe in supporting our customers’ health, as well as their safety. H2O is delicious, nutritious, and it’s even safe for the highway. This is so important to all of us! And these positive aspects really resonate with our customers. Our customers love what H2O represents – and that H2O doubles as the perfect party drink for healthy, active lifestyles.”
Zanganas said his H2O beverage company is gearing up for significant expansion in 2022.
H2O's sparkling refreshment line currently includes four 0.0% alcohol wine infusions: Sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, rosé, and its newest addition -- moscato. Four additional zero-alcohol wine flavor profiles are currently in development for 2022.
H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer contains premium California wine (gently dealcoholized via reverse osmosis), infused with the juice of unfermented varietal wine grapes, purified water, electrolytes, vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants. It contains no GMO ingredients, no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no detectable sulfites, no gluten, and no artificial flavors.
Designed with health- and planet-conscious customers in mind, “H2O also avoids all plastic packaging, supporting our customers’ health needs in all ways, while diligently striving to reduce our carbon footprint,” Zanganas noted.
About H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer
H2O is the first-to-market wine-infused soft seltzer. It remains the market leader in its pioneering new category of zero-alcohol wine-themed refreshments. H2O is designed for health- and safety-conscious drinkers who wish to enjoy the intensely-flavored grape varietals traditionally reserved for wine, but without the alcohol. H2O provides the nuanced flavors of Sonoma California fine wines, and yet is also refreshing. It is reminiscent of wine, but light, sparkling, and hydrating. H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer has benefitted from California Polytechnic University's collaboration and support, and from peer-reviewed accolades published in scientific journals acknowledging H2O’s successful efforts to create nonalcoholic wine refreshments with health benefits. H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer officially launched in 2021 following a year of extensive research and development, and a series of successful market tests in 2020.
