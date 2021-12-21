There Are Always Story Monsters Among Us
Story Monsters LLC Donates 5,000 Digital Books to Schools and Libraries
I consider this to be my legacy work,” Storad said. “I hope to write many more books before my time is done, but if I don’t, this is one that I’m truly proud of as a final effort.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storytelling is an integral part of all human teaching and learning—past, present and future. Award-winning children’s author Conrad J. Storad has written a new book, Story Monsters Among Us: A Brief History of Human Storytelling (Story Monsters Press), to offer children, ages seven years and up, a glimpse into the evolution of storytelling through time. Whether it’s parents reading this time-traveling adventure to their children, or teachers and librarians reading it with their students, adults are sure to be reminded of the stories they heard growing up, while children will be inspired to tell their own stories.
— Conrad J. Storad
“I was a second-grade teacher for 30 years and always had story time in my classroom. I would have loved to have added this book to my collection to help me explain and show the students the importance and the history of storytelling,” Karen Morales, teacher, author and library steward said of the book. “I highly recommend this book for any student, parent, teacher, or anyone interested in the art and history of storytelling.”
The book, which was five years in the making, was made possible by a Story Monsters Kickstarter donation campaign in 2020. In keeping with its original promise, Story Monsters LLC is giving away 5,000 digital copies to teachers and librarians. Any educator or librarian is eligible for a free download at: www.storymonsters.com/store/story-monsters-among-us-digital when they use the discount code: AMONGUS.
Storad has had a prolific storytelling career as the author and editor of more than 50 science and nature books for kids. His previous titles include Gator, Gator Second Grader (Classroom Pet…or Not?); the “USA Best Book” Rattlesnake Rules; the ONEBOOKAZ for Kids 2012 selection Arizona Way Out West & Witty; and Don’t Call Me Pig: A Javelina Story. Storad, however, said he is especially proud of this latest chapter in his career.
Storad also said that he hopes this book will serve as a reminder to “never stop reading and never stop learning.”
For more information about Story Monsters Among Us, Conrad J. Storad or Story Monsters Press, visit: www.storymonstersamongusbook.com, email: publisher@storymonsters.com or call: (480) 940-8182.
