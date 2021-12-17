Middlesex Barracks / School Threat
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gildea, Sergeant Comtois
STATION: VSP Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021, approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown Middle & High School
120 Hebert Road, Williamstown VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/16/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at the Williamstown Middle & Highschool who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school. The Vermont State Police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated an investigation in coordination with school officials. At the time of the report to state police, normal school operations had concluded.
No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. Further questions regarding school operations should be directed to school officials. An increased police presence may be seen in the area of the school.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191