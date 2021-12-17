Middlesex Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21A3007230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gildea, Sergeant Comtois

STATION: VSP Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021, approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown Middle & High School

120 Hebert Road, Williamstown VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/16/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at the Williamstown Middle & Highschool who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school. The Vermont State Police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated an investigation in coordination with school officials. At the time of the report to state police, normal school operations had concluded.

No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. Further questions regarding school operations should be directed to school officials. An increased police presence may be seen in the area of the school.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.

