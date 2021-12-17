TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting on I-55 in Memphis

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting death of two men following a pursuit by Arkansas law enforcement officers from West Memphis, Arkansas, into Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon on the on-ramp to Interstate 55 North from McLemore Avenue. Arkansas State Police and U.S. Marshal Task Force Officers from the Eastern District of Arkansas were pursuing at least one individual wanted out of South Carolina on felony warrants. At some point during the pursuit, at least one of the individuals in the vehicle began firing at officers. One Arkansas State Trooper was struck by a bullet as he returned fire, hitting both individuals in the vehicle. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene. The Arkansas State Trooper was transported to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for her further review and consideration.

The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this case will be added to this post.