Share rebound on pillar stocks but liquidity low

VIETNAM, December 17 -

A Vinamilk (VNM) production line. VNM rose 0.4 per cent on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Vinamilk

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese markets rebounded yesterday thanks to the recovery of pillar stocks but liquidity remained low on cautious investor sentiment.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index edged up 0.08 per cent to end at 1,476.61 points.

It had slid 0.04 per cent to end Wednesday at 1,475.50 points.

The market's breadth was negative with 209 gainers and 243 losers.

Liquidity increased compared to the previous session with 927.5 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ27 trillion (US$1.2 billion).

“The 1,480-point mark is obviously a strong resistance level for the Vietnamese stock market. The session recorded a sideways movement of the market when the VN-Index approached this area. Besides, the market has entered a period of lacking supportive information causing the index to see a strong fluctuation,” said financial site cafef.vn.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, lost 0.61 per cent, to end at 1,510.17 points. Eighteen out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted losses, while nine increased.

In the VN-30 basket, gainers included Vietinbank (CTG), PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Sacombank (STB) and Vinamilk (VNM).

Stocks in the real estate group attracted money with many strong gainers during the session. They included Kinh Bắc Corporation (KBC), Hà Đô Group (HDG), Hoà Bình Corporation (HBC), HCM City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII), Khang Điền House (KDH), Nam Long Group (NLG), Investment and Construction Development Joint Stock Corporation (DIG), Licogi 14 JSC (L14), C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), Tân Tạo Investment and Industry Corporation (ITA), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR) and Khang Điền House (KDH).

Thirteen out of 25 sector indices on the stock market posted gains, including retail, wholesale, real estate, oil and gas, construction, seafood production, and agriculture.

On the other side, losers were securities, insurance, IT, banking, healthcare, food and beverage, rubber production, construction materials and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 0.73 per cent, to end yesterday at 457.03 points.

On Wednesday, it had lost 0.22 per cent, to end at 453.70 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ3.2 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 116 million shares. — VNS