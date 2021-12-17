Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,464 in the last 365 days.

KDWP Expands Research Footprint with Additional Office in Emporia

For Immediate Release: December 16, 2021

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

KDWP Expands Research Footprint with Additional Office in Emporia

PRATT – A second Emporia location will provide the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) with additional storage, laboratory and office space, affording Emporia Research and Survey staff the ability to scale future research efforts. KDWP purchased the former Dynamic Discs building at 3601 W. Sixth Ave. earlier this fall. The agency’s location at 1830 Merchant St. will remain its full-service office for public services such as fishing and hunting licenses, boat registrations, and park permits.

Currently, 14 full-time employees with specialties related to fisheries, furbearers, migratory birds, wildlife disease and upland game animals operate out of the agency’s approximately 4,250-square-foot Merchant Street location.

In addition to larger employee working quarters, the newly-acquired office space will benefit KDWP research programs – such as increasing federal grant opportunities related to invasive species – allow staff to house large equipment, and create room for a dedicated laboratory space.

“Our laboratory is currently housed in our compound across the interstate from King Lake,” Koch explained. “It’s a salvaged maintenance shop from the 1970s, so we’re really looking forward to having a modern lab facility that will meet current and future needs of our biologists.”

The new facility won’t just meet the needs of the state agency. KDWP staff will welcome faculty and staff from nearby Emporia State University (ESU) to frequent the new lab facility, added Koch.

“The partnership between KDWP and ESU has always been a very positive one, which we look forward to continuing,” said Koch. “Our expansion, combined with ESU’s new Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC), will create a top-notch learning and research environment for many years to come.”

KDWP and ESU entered into a cooperative agreement in the 1980s  – when KDWP’s building at 1830 Merchant Street began operating – and fortunately for both parties, that partnership has only grown stronger with time.

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with KDWP,” said Brent Thomas, dean of ESU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “Our partnership with KDWP has helped our faculty provide students with a diverse array of research opportunities, internships and hands-on applied learning. In addition, many new and exciting collaborations are forming now that we have opened the PAROC facility and hired Dr. Rachel Bowes as our new endowed professor of aquatic sciences.”

KDWP’s Emporia Research and Survey office at 1830 Merchant Street is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays. The front desk can be reached at (620) 342-0658.

To learn more about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com.

To learn more about ESU’s PAROC center, visit https://www.emporia.edu/about-emporia-state-university/campus-organizations-and-attractions/prophet-aquatic-research-outreach-center/.

###

You just read:

KDWP Expands Research Footprint with Additional Office in Emporia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.