Alexei Overchuk attends a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Union State Council of Ministers

RUSSIA, December 15 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. The meeting was held via videoconference on 14 December.

The meeting focused on the current issues of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic interaction, including cooperation in industry, IT, communications and construction sectors.

Special attention was given to drafting an agreement on the procedure for recognising electronic signatures in electronic documents and ensuring the legal force of electronic documents in the cross-border information interaction within the Union State.

The participants discussed relevant issues of mutual access of Russian and Belarusian products to each other’s markets. They have also considered the progress of bilateral expert consultations between the representatives of specialised Russian and Belarusian agencies on such issues.

The parties agreed on a protocol solution of the High-Level Group on the terms of supplies of Belarus-made lift equipment to the Russian market. They also confirmed the need for implementing in full the agreements reached at the High-Level Group meeting on 9 August, including those to provide for equal access of lift equipment to the Russian and Belarusian markets. The participants discussed restrictions on the access of Russia-made glass products to the Belarusian market and the possibility of their deletion from the list of the building materials subject to mandatory conformity confirmation or recognition of the Russian certificate of conformity. They also looked at the limitations on the access of Russia-made roofing, hydro- and thermo-insulating materials to the Belarusian market and the possibility of their exemption from the regulatory process.

Work continued on carrying out the action plan intended to set up high-quality communication services within the Union State. The participants reviewed the progress in executing Resolution No. 3 of the Supreme State Council of the Union State On Roaming Cancellation in the Union State, dated 30 June 2017.