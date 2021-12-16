Nearly $320,000 In Additional Projects Moving Forward Through Saskatchewan’s Community Airport Partnership

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved five additional applications for nearly $320,000 for airport improvements through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP). The government's contribution is $160,000 as part of the 50/50 cost sharing grant.

The government committed to a record $1.5 million to community airport improvements this year including $650,000 in stimulus funding. To date, more than $1.26 million has already been distributed to 19 different communities this year. This additional approved funding will allow five more projects to move forward in 2021-22.

"CAP is a municipal program that provides funding for the rehabilitation, construction, and capital improvements of airport infrastructure for community owned airports in Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "These airports play an important role to ensure safety by supporting vital services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting."

Community airports receiving funding:

Estevan: Changing runway light regulators and repair field circuits, valued at $44,621;

La Ronge: Install cameras, replace groundside and airside doors, valued at $62,500;

Lampman: Add turn pads at both ends of the runway, valued at $35,850;

Maple Creek: New beacon, valued at $3,575; and

Yorkton: Two radio frequency signs, beacon light repairs and additional anchor stakes, valued at $12,000.

The program provides grants to municipal governments to improve community airports. The program helps offset costs associated with rehabilitation and upgrades to the network of community airports.

"Since the CAP program's inception, our airport has undergone more than a million dollars in improvements including new fence posts, improved lighting and runway upgrades," Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said.

Projects are approved based on criteria focused on improving safety, extending life cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits associated with the project, and partnership opportunities.

Since 2007-08, the ministry has invested over $10.5 million including this year's funding and a total of 42 different communities and RMs have benefited from the CAP program.

Applications will be open for CAP grants available in 2022-23 starting in late January. Interested communities can find out more about the program at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program.

