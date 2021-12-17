Urban South Brewery and Braided River Brewing Company Collaborate on Tropical New Brew
Dual collaboration beers bring the unique flavor of Tepache to Alabama and MississippiUSA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana’s Urban South Brewery has partnered with Alabama’s Braided River Brewing Company to release Tepache Wit, a new limited edition Belgian Witbier inspired by the Tepache beverage. Tepache Wit is currently available in cans in limited quantities across Alabama and Mississippi, and will also be available on draft for a limited time at Urban South’s New Orleans taproom.
Tepache is a fermented pineapple beverage typically sweetened with sugar and seasoned with cinnamon. It is best enjoyed cold and is commonly served by street vendors in Mexico. Tepache Wit is a traditional belgian wheat beer with layers of pineapple and hints of cardamom and coriander.
“Urban South launched our distribution on the Alabama Gulf Coast in May of this year, and we were fortunate to connect with the Braided River team at several beer festivals we attended throughout the state,” said Anna Jensen, On Premise Sales Director at Urban South Brewery. “It has been a great experience getting to know the crew at Braided River and such a unique learning experience for our team. We look forward to continuing our partnership and to introducing these fun, innovative flavors to both of our customers.”
Tepache Wit follows Braided River’s September release of Playa Piña imperial sour. The Urban South brewing team visited Braided River in August to help create this initial version of the collaboration. Braided River’s brewing team joined Urban South in New Orleans in November to brew the second release of the collaboration.
To find out where Tepache Wit is sold near you, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other