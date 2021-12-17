Trade Show: SHOT ShowJan18

StartJanuary 18, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndJanuary 22, 2022 MSTAll day event
After two years, SHOT Show is returning January 18-21, 2022 in Las Vegas.
SHOT Show offers arms and ammo manufacturers, distributors, supplies, retailers, law enforcement, private security and the armed forces the opportunity to make meaningful connections, meet industry leaders and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.