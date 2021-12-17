Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,465 in the last 365 days.

Trade Show: SHOT ShowJan18

StartJanuary 18, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndJanuary 22, 2022 MSTAll day event

After two years, SHOT Show is returning January 18-21, 2022 in Las Vegas.

SHOT Show offers arms and ammo manufacturers, distributors, supplies, retailers, law enforcement, private security and the armed forces the opportunity to make meaningful connections, meet industry leaders and more.

Learn more.

You just read:

Trade Show: SHOT ShowJan18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.