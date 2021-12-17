Salesforce Online Application

Submit Release
Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “Commerce,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop an online application for users to submit online, with the information from the application populated in Salesforce. Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP. See attached RFP.

Reply by date: January 28, 2022 Download Salesforce RFP (PDF)

