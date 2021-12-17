Salesforce Online Application

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “Commerce,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop an online application for users to submit online, with the information from the application populated in Salesforce. Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP. See attached RFP.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.