MDOT invites public comment on non-metropolitan consultation plan

Contact:

Agency:

Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is seeking public comment on the non-metropolitan consultation plan. - The non-metropolitan consultation plan outlines the process for non-metropolitan officials in the development of the statewide long-range transportation plan, also known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), and the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). - MM2045 and STIP are the two primary statewide planning processes.

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on the non-metropolitan consultation plan from Dec. 16, 2021, to Feb. 18, 2022. The plan outlines the consultation process for involving local officials in rural transportation planning activities, primarily for the statewide long-range transportation plan, also known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), and the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP is updated every three years while MM2045 is reviewed or updated every five years.

MDOT consults with non-metropolitan local officials who represent units of general-purpose local government and local officials with responsibility for transportation. Local and non-metropolitan participation is essential to transportation planning, and early and continuous dialogue is key to project development activities across Michigan. The non-metropolitan consultation plan outlines the involvement process for non-metropolitan officials in these planning processes.

Public comment and questions can now be received via the Non-Metro Consultation Plan Comment Form, by e-mail to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov, or by mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at:

Monica Monsma MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381