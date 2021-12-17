Submit Release
Derby Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21A5007176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tprs Kali Lindor, Daniel Lynch

                                               

STATION:  VSP Derby Barracks         

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2021, approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Country Union Jr High School

                                          57 Jr High Dr, Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/16/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at the North Country Jr High School who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school. The Vermont State Police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated an investigation in coordination with school officials.  At the time of the report to state police, normal school operations had concluded.

 

No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. The school modified its operations to remote learning on Friday and issued a notification to the school community. Further questions regarding school operations should be directed to school officials.  An increased police presence may be seen in the area of the school.

 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.

 

Derby Barracks / School Threat

