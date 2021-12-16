F&G partners with landowners in the Teton Canyon area to protect wintering big game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has partnered with multiple private landowners in the Hog Hollow area on the north side of Teton Canyon to limit winter disturbance to wildlife by reducing unauthorized snowmobile traffic on private lands. Approximately 17,000 acres of private land will be signed closed to unauthorized snowmobile use from December 1st to May 1st.

Human activity during the winter months has increased in the Teton Canyon area over time, raising concerns for wildlife wintering in the area. Fish and Game urges people to recreate responsibly this winter and abide by all signage and private property closures. Individuals are responsible for making sure that they have permission to be on private lands regardless of the activity and time of year.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game would like to thank the partnering landowners for trying to find solutions to wintering wildlife issues.