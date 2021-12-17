Twin Bridges boat ramp construction begins Dec 16

Submit Release
Access to Twin Bridges boat ramp along the Salmon River will be closed due to construction. If all goes smoothly, ramps should be reopened by the end of January, 2022. The purpose of the construction is to extend and reinforce the boat ramp for a safer launch of boats. Contact the Lewiston regional office for more information at (208) 799-5010. 

