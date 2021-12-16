Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,438 in the last 365 days.

Additional details on first Omicron case identified in West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Marion County Health Department have confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the state is an unvaccinated resident of Marion County. 

To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided.

You just read:

Additional details on first Omicron case identified in West Virginia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.