State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for Jan. 7

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to meet on January 7 at 1 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public. It will be proceeded by meetings of the Homes Committee (9 a.m.) and Cemetery Committee (10:45 a.m.).

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

