Governor Mills Recognizes 2021 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence Recipients

Joined by Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, Governor Janet Mills recognized three Maine businesses as recipients of the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence (GABE) in a virtual ceremony today.

“These extraordinary businesses continue to meet the challenges of the pandemic with innovation and ingenuity, adapting to meet the needs of Maine people. Every day they provide good-paying, rewarding jobs that keep people here in Maine, and attract talented people to our state,” said Governor Mills. “As we continue our work to strengthen Maine’s economy and make Maine more competitive across the world, these businesses are a critical part of our effort. I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.” “Nominated businesses from across the state all share a deep commitment to their community, devotion to creating a high-quality of life for their employees, and proven strategic business excellence,” said Commissioner Heather Johnson. “Today’s award recipients are models of success in meeting these standards, and I thank them for their contributions to Maine’s growth and prosperity.”

The 2021 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence were presented in three categories:

The Heritage Industry Award recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the forest industry, manufacturing sector, or marine economy.

The Rural Revitalization Award recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine’s rural and distressed economic regions.

The Innovation Award celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation.

The 2021 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence winners are:

Acme Monaco Corporation, Heritage Industry Award: Acme Monaco Corporation is located in Presque Isle and is owned and operated by the Karabin family. Acme Monaco is an FDA registered and ISO certified world class manufacturer of Orthodontic products and Catheter Guidewires for cardiovascular, urology and neurology procedures. The company first opened its facility in Presque Isle in 1989. In 2017, they moved into a new state-of-the-art facility in the industrial park and look forward to continuing to grow in Aroostook County for many years to come.

Ware-Butler Building Supply, Rural Revitalization Award: Since its founding in 1925, Ware-Butler Building Supply has grown to more than 10 retail locations and more than 700 employees throughout central Maine and beyond, including the flagship store in Waterville, providing building supplies and solutions for close to a century. In 2020, Ware-Butler Building Supply joined the Pleasant River Lumber Company (PRL) family.

ReVision Energy, Innovation Award: ReVision Energy started out in 2003 in Liberty, Maine, with a mission to solve the environmental problems caused by fossil fuels and to alleviate economic and social injustice. ReVision Energy has since become the #1 clean energy company in northern New England. In 2017 they became a 100% employee-owned company, and with co-founder Fortunat Mueller as company president, now have 310 co-owners located in their five 'decarbonization facilities' in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and have placed more than 10,000 clean energy systems in service.

Since 1991, the GABE award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service profession. Past recipients have included Luke’s Lobster, Rwanda Coffee Bean, Bigelow Brewing Company, and CourseStorm. This year, the award seeks to celebrate Maine businesses that constantly strive for excellence, even during global challenges.