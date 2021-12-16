Solid waste and water projects lead off Environmental Protection Commission meeting

DES MOINES—A presentation on improving solid waste management will kick off the Environmental Protection Commission’s Dec. 21 meeting.

The business meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in DNR’s conference room 2N, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of 934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

DNR staff will present an annual report highlighting the efforts of 15 solid waste agencies carrying out environmentally friendly projects.

Another presenter will ask commissioners to approve State Revolving Loan funds for upcoming drinking water and wastewater projects to protect public health and the environment.

In other action, commissioners will be asked to approve a final rule proposal to ensure proper handling of waste tires. DNR will also ask commissioners to approve going forward with public comment on a rule proposal that would require submitting all air quality emissions inventory reports and permit applications electronically.

Finally, there are three contracts up for commissioners’ approval:

Establish native oak-hickory savanna on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County, reducing sediment delivery to the lake,

Reduce bacterial loading to Silver Creek in Howard County by installing best management practices throughout the watershed,

Support Iowa Learning Farm in providing on-farm conservation and water quality information.

The complete agenda follows: Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

Environmental Management System Program Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund – FY 2022 Intended Use Plan Third Quarter Update

Adopted and Filed – Amend 567 IAC Chapters 117 and 116 – Waste Tire Management and Waste Tire Haulers

Notice of Intended Action: Air Quality Rules Update - Chapters 20, 21, and 22

Contract with Polk County Conservation Board – Easter Lake North Shore Improvement

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Silver Creek (Howard County) Water Quality Project

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Iowa Learning Farms

General Discussion

Items for Next Month’s Meeting Jan. 19–EPC Business Meeting Feb. 15–EPC Business Meeting



Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.