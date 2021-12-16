Senator Steven Roberts To Host Online Fountain Park – Lewis Place Development Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, will be hosting a Zoom meeting with developer Kevin Baker and community members to discuss the Fountain Park – Lewis Place development. The online meeting will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“For our community to succeed, we need people to take an active interest in it and explore the ways we can strengthen and improve it,” Sen. Roberts said. “This Zoom meeting is a great opportunity for residents of the 5th District to learn and ask questions about one of the important investments being made right here in our community.”

Individuals interested in submitting questions are encouraged to send them to Steve.Roberts@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

