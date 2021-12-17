DreamWeaver Homes Responds: “Yes, Virginia … There is a Santa Claus!”

To: Virginia & those needing affordable housing. From: Santa

And, the present he brings is an economical solution that will address the affordable housing shortage.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maybe Santa isn’t really focused on the housing situation at the moment, but rest assured as the Holidays rapidly approach, he is very aware how challenging this Christmas and the Holidays will be for thousands of kids that don’t have a home.

So … what does Santa know about how to address the shortage? Santa has read whitepaper after whitepaper, many authored by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and by PATH, the Partnership for Advancing Technology in Housing. He’s also read scores of studies from the Steel Framing Industry Association. All which have findings that the use of cold-rolled steel (CRS) framing is far superior to any other building technology currently being used in the US.

CRS homes are stronger, GREEN, perfectly square, vermin and fire resistant, able to be totally manufactured some twenty times faster than conventional wood frame structures, capable of producing designs that are impossible to create in other materials … AND these homes can be fully built, in a factory, for less than any other form of home construction. These are only a few of the many reasons why DreamWeaver Homes was incentivized by the Puerto Rico government to establish a factory on the island.

With all the many benefits, steel frame housing is easily tailored to the meet the needs of the affordable housing situation. Housing in the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) category can be quickly and efficiently built to provide smaller homes for singles, the elderly or couples. With municipal approval these homes are placed on land parcels with larger homes eliminating the need for additional land purchase and expensive development processes.

Publication upon publication, study after study, research on research … all result in the same findings. At the existing rate, the need for housing is increasing faster than the current construction level is capable of meeting. And with an overwhelming demand driving the market, developers continue to build mid- to upper-priced homes which are far beyond the reach of those in need.

So, you see Virginia, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, even with DreamWeaver Homes doing everything possible to open factories across the US as quickly as possible, it will take time to accomplish the goal. And, unlike other manufacturers and developers, DreamWeaver Homes is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). A PBC, by statute, is required to produce … public benefits and to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.

View how CFS begins as flat steel stock and results in a steel housing frame.