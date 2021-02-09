DreamWeaver Homes to Build 120,000 Sq.Ft. Affordable Housing Factory & Replacements for Homes Destroyed by Hurricanes

A Public Benefit Corporation The CFS (cold formed steel) parts are assembled, creating the house skeleton.

Making Affordable Housing Affordable in the Gulf Coast with Hurricane Resistant Steel Frame Housing.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the need for affordable housing there is a housing shortage in the region created by an all-time record hurricane season which left the area battered by 30 named storms. Hurricane Laura left at least 28 people dead, 10,000 homes demolished, and more than 130,000 homes damaged.

Blair Gilbert, CEO of DreamWeaver Homes announced the company has started to identify a Gulf Coast location for the expansion of their cold-rolled steel (CRS) precision factory manufactured housing business. The company is currently building a similar site in Puerto Rico to replace homes destroyed or damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria. DreamWeaver Homes, a public benefit corporation, combines CAD/CAM technologies to provide housing capable of withstanding sustained 150 mph winds.

Incorporating precision engineered design principles pioneered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Partnership for Advancing Technology in Housing (PATH) the superior steel framework represents an estimated 9.8% savings over wood framing. The company uses steel siding and roofing that is rated as noncombustible and is arguably one of the best materials to use on the exterior of a structure.

The cold-formed steel (CFS) structures are created in a factory and can be placed on-site and ready to occupy in a matter of days. “This factory will enable us to quickly and efficiently build superior homes … homes that will be cost competitive and last for decades.,” Tim Waite, PE, CSI, CDT, the company’s vice president of engineering said in a statement.

DreamWeaver has also developed a patent pending “Quick Seal” steel panel window shutter system solution that will allow homeowners to deploy window and door hurricane protection easily and rapidly. When in place the system protects the structure from the high impact of hurricanes and tornadoes.

It is anticipated the factory will be fully operational by December 2021 and employ over 300 factory workers by the end of fiscal year three.

For additional information visit: https://www.dreamweaverhomes.biz

Burning Down the House (a trial by fire) - Created by CSIRO, used with permission