ADOT: No state highway closures over upcoming holiday weekends

PHOENIX – No full closures are scheduled on state highways over and between the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weekends, as the Arizona Department of Transportation focuses on keeping traffic on the move during the holiday travel season.

While some construction and maintenance work will take place at times through the end of the year, ADOT and its contractors will continue the long-standing tradition of avoiding full closures along state highways during the holidays.

Drivers and passengers should focus on both health precautions and highway safety if planning travel around Arizona in the coming weeks. Here are some of ADOT’s winter travel safety recommendations:

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, engine fluid levels and windshield wipers

Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary

Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing work zones. No matter the destination, those with plans to travel should be prepared to follow public health guidelines

Be prepared for winter weather in the high country. Carry an emergency kit in your vehicle (visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow and look for “Must Haves”)

Expect the unexpected. Extra supplies, including drinking water, will help in case of an unscheduled closure

Please rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious highway safety risk

Buckle up and obey speed limits

Avoiding distractions, including cellphone use and texting, can help prevent tragic crashes.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at azdot.gov/ADOTalerts will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.