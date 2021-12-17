Submit Release
VELDAR reveals auto industry's longest range 4D Imaging Radar

The left side of the image shows traffic traveling in both directions along the highway, coming and going. The right side of the image shows a graphic of this traffic as seen by VELDAR's ViSight Auto radar in Extra Long Range mode.

ViSight Auto in Extra Long Range Mode

The bottom of the image shows five cars at an intersection from the perspective of a driver looking at the intersection. One car is entering from the left, one car from the right, one is driving away, and two cars are in the left lane across the road, fa

ViSight Auto in Medium Range Mode

Image of ViSight Auto radar module.

ViSight Auto Radar

HOOD RIVER, OREGON, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
VELDAR announces its groundbreaking ViSight Auto 4D imaging sensor is ready for customer evaluation.

With pedestrian detection beyond 300 meters, small vehicle detection beyond 600 meters, and a point cloud detection rate of over 150,000 points per second, ViSight Auto sees what most drivers can’t! It delivers high-resolution radar data in all weather conditions, at ranges never before demonstrated with automotive radar.

ViSight Auto provides range, azimuth, elevation, and velocity data for all points in the scene over a gigabit Ethernet connection, making it simple to integrate and the best option for vehicle and pedestrian imaging and obstacle detection in degraded visual environments (DVE) including low light fog, smog, dust, rain, and snow.

ViSight Auto is a software-defined, multimode radar. It has the resolution needed to navigate urban environments with confidence, and flexibility that supports many applications, such as passenger cars, commercial trucks, agricultural vehicles, construction and mining vehicles, robots, buses, and high-speed trains.

The system provides user selectable range modes from 25 to 600 meters, and user-tunable configurations of resolution, scene coverage, and scene update rate for application versatility. ViSight Auto can also use the vehicle’s IMU/GPS data to enable speed-based mode control, optimizing the data delivered to the vehicle’s perception engine and reducing the number of sensor inputs needed to achieve autonomy.


All of this functionality is delivered in a miniature 13 x 9 x 4 cm package that weighs under 700g.


So, do you know what’s on the road ahead?

We do.

Contact us today to test ViSight Auto for yourself.



ViSight Auto is a frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar with electronic beam-steering, designed to operate in the W-band at frequencies between 76 and 81 GHz. It’s built on decades of experience and innovation in the design of high-performance radar systems with the latest advanced hardware, software, signal processing, and algorithm techniques.

Features include:

PERFORMANCE
Range: up to 600 meters
Range Resolution: 0.1 – 2.5 m (user selectable)
‍Azimuth Resolution: 1 degree (Rayleigh)
Elevation Resolution: 2 degrees (Rayleigh)
‍Velocity Resolution: 0.1 – 2.5 m/s (user selectable)
Velocity Max Unambiguous: 5 – 100 m/s (user selectable)
Azimuth FoV: 120 degrees
‍Elevation FoV: 16 degrees
‍Frame Rate: 10 – 100 fps

ENVIRONMENTAL
Dust and Water: IP68
‍Operating Temperature: -40 to +50 degree C
Vibration: Designed for high-vibration environments

PHYSICAL & ELECTRICAL
Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 4 cm
‍Weight: < 700 grams
Power Consumption: < 20 W
Input Voltage: 9 – 52 VDC, 12 – 48 VDC (nominal)
Data Interface: Gigabit Ethernet

High-resolution, any distance, any speed, and all weather...that’s ViSight Auto.

VELDAR is currently engaging with strategic and investor partners. If you're interested in learning more about working with VELDAR, please visit www.veldar.com or contact VELDAR directly at info@VELDAR.com.

Andrew Boushie
VELDAR
info@VELDAR.com
