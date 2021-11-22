VELDAR emerges; Andrew Boushie joins as Chief Growth Officer
VELDAR emerged from ‘stealth mode’ this week as a significant contributor to the rapidly developing autonomous vehicle sensing space.
It's hard to imagine mobile autonomy without radar sensing as a primary component of perception systems.”HOOD RIVER, OREGON, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a spin-off from Visor Corporation, VELDAR builds upon very strong roots. Visor’s heritage is end-to-end development of advanced technology radar systems for government and commercial applications. Visor’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Arlen Schmidt, saw the need for a high-resolution imaging sensor in the automotive market, and this realization developed into the new entity, VELDAR. VELDAR will operate independently from Visor Corporation and will be focused on providing high resolution imaging radar for commercial use on vehicles.
— Andrew Boushie
VELDAR’s first product is ViSight Auto, a W-band imaging radar designed specifically for applications that require high resolution all-weather vision, like autonomous driving. ViSight Auto delivers point clouds at up to 150,000 points per second, providing detailed object information at ranges previously unrealized with automotive radar. ViSight Auto achieves this through advanced hardware, software and signal processing techniques. And, this performance is packed into a device that fits in your hand! VELDAR is currently demonstrating the system to customers.
Andrew Boushie recently joined VELDAR as Chief Growth Officer, tasked with leading the company’s go-to-market strategy. “We are thrilled to have Andrew Boushie on our team!” says Dr. Schmidt. “He brings a wealth of experience with automotive radar applications and market development that will be ideal as we bring our new radar products to market.”
Boushie, pronounced Boo-Shay, comes to VELDAR with years of experience in building technology organizations, many of those years focused specifically on commercializing sensing technologies with OEM and Tier 1 partners for autonomous applications. "I really enjoy the idea of making a meaningful impact on the future. Autonomy will be a big part of that. It's hard to imagine mobile autonomy without radar sensing as a primary component of perception systems." says Boushie.
"For autonomous vehicles, the perception system must perform at all driving speeds and in all weather conditions,” says Boushie. “This is a basic requirement for autonomous vehicle safety. Only radar has the ability to work in all weather conditions. It’s a significant challenge; you'll notice that this space isn't crowded. I’m very excited to be a part of the VELDAR team, a team with a deep and thorough understanding of radar sensing!”
"It's not about building a box or a piece of hardware, it's about enabling what’s in that box to perform at a level well beyond what most believe possible. VELDAR delivers on that. Think of VELDAR as a software company that maximizes sensor hardware performance. We provide a strategic advantage to our partners, enabling the highest performance perception systems."
VELDAR is currently engaging with strategic and investor partners. If you're interested in learning more about working with VELDAR, please visit www.veldar.com or contact VELDAR directly at info@VELDAR.com.
ViSight Auto W-band 4D Imaging Radar