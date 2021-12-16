Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,456 in the last 365 days.

State Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Plan to Administer American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funding

RALEIGH

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) is accepting comments until January 12, 2022 on the proposed plan to administer approximately $1.6 billion in federal funds appropriated in the state budget for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

The North Carolina General Assembly appropriated the funds from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), including $839.6 million directed to specific local governments and public entities. DWI will administer the remaining $758 million as grant funding, as detailed in the proposed plan.  The funds are subject to federal statutory and budgetary requirements and all funds must be expended by December 30, 2026.

The proposed plan is available at: Proposed Plan to Administer the American Rescue Plan Act's State Fiscal Recovery Fund Appropriated in the State Budget.

 

Based on the proposed plan, the deadline for applications for the first round of ARPA drinking water and wastewater project funding will be May 2, 2022. The deadline for applications for stormwater projects is currently projected to be Sept. 30, 2022. Future application funding rounds will be used to award remaining funds.

Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the proposed plan by January 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.  Comments can be submitted:

  • by email to dwi.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with subject line Comments on Division of Water Infrastructure Proposed Plan for State Fiscal Recovery Funds
  • by voicemail to 919-707-9187
  • by mail to:

Cathy Akroyd

Division of Water Infrastructure

1633 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1633

Information about the water, wastewater and stormwater funding administered by the Division of Water Infrastructure is available at: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure.

 

 

You just read:

State Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Plan to Administer American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.