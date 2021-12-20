BeVeg Approved Christmas Dinner Ideas
BeVeg Approved Christmas Dinner IdeasPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg wishes everyone a very Happy Holidays!!! Check out these cruelty-free, vegan, christmas ideas. All of them can incorporate certified vegan ingredients.
Easy Lentil Roast for Christmas Dinner Vegan Wellington by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNt_j_XiQ-0
Butternut Squash Soup by FabLunch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFlgrNz8fCU&list=PL672XH07oAXBIsqbeo_DyjEGhKJ7HK5tN&index=13
Roasted Butternut Squash by Rache Ama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=er6eGKghh5c
Spinach Lasagna by The Vegan Corner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOQYtLEoikQ
Vegan Holiday "Ham" - Glazed Seitan Roast by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dss4jne-CYo
Potato Salad by FabLunch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-i-f5GoyhQ&list=PL672XH07oAXBIsqbeo_DyjEGhKJ7HK5tN&index=7
Sweet Potato Gingerbread Bars by Sweet Potato Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCXZqkyQyu0
Dessert!
Apple Strudel by The Vegan Corner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUp0q8HEovo
Vegan | Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQhISEV5Oj4
Easy Vegan Christmas Cookies by Sweet Simple Vegan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeUUjgREjxY
These holidays don’t forget to shop for ethically made products without harming our environment, animals and our planet. One way to do it is by looking for vegan certified brands and ingredients.
Wishing a very Happy Christmas from all of us at BeVeg, the Global Leader in Vegan Certification.
