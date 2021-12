BeVeg Approved Christmas Dinner Ideas

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeVeg wishes everyone a very Happy Holidays!!! Check out these cruelty-free, vegan, christmas ideas. All of them can incorporate certified vegan ingredients.Easy Lentil Roast for Christmas Dinner Vegan Wellington by Sarah’s Vegan KitchenButternut Squash Soup by FabLunchRoasted Butternut Squash by Rache AmaSpinach Lasagna by The Vegan CornerVegan Holiday "Ham" - Glazed Seitan Roast by Sarah’s Vegan KitchenPotato Salad by FabLunchSweet Potato Gingerbread Bars by Sweet Potato SoulDessert!Apple Strudel by The Vegan CornerVegan | Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls by Sarah’s Vegan KitchenEasy Vegan Christmas Cookies by Sweet Simple VeganThese holidays don’t forget to shop for ethically made products without harming our environment, animals and our planet. One way to do it is by looking for vegan certified brands and ingredients.Wishing a very Happy Christmas from all of us at BeVeg, the Global Leader in Vegan Certification