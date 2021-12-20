BeVeg Approved Christmas Dinner Ideas

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg wishes everyone a very Happy Holidays!!! Check out these cruelty-free, vegan, christmas ideas. All of them can incorporate certified vegan ingredients.

Easy Lentil Roast for Christmas Dinner Vegan Wellington by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNt_j_XiQ-0

Butternut Squash Soup by FabLunch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFlgrNz8fCU&list=PL672XH07oAXBIsqbeo_DyjEGhKJ7HK5tN&index=13

Roasted Butternut Squash by Rache Ama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=er6eGKghh5c

Spinach Lasagna by The Vegan Corner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOQYtLEoikQ

Vegan Holiday "Ham" - Glazed Seitan Roast by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dss4jne-CYo

Potato Salad by FabLunch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-i-f5GoyhQ&list=PL672XH07oAXBIsqbeo_DyjEGhKJ7HK5tN&index=7

Sweet Potato Gingerbread Bars by Sweet Potato Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCXZqkyQyu0

Dessert!

Apple Strudel by The Vegan Corner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUp0q8HEovo

Vegan | Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls by Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQhISEV5Oj4

Easy Vegan Christmas Cookies by Sweet Simple Vegan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeUUjgREjxY

These holidays don’t forget to shop for ethically made products without harming our environment, animals and our planet. One way to do it is by looking for vegan certified brands and ingredients.

Wishing a very Happy Christmas from all of us at BeVeg, the Global Leader in Vegan Certification.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

