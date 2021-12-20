VREF Publishes Pipistrel Electro Pricing Data; the First Electric Aircraft
VREF, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry, is now tracking the values of the Pipistrel Alpha Electro LSA.
VREF is excited to start tracking the first electric trainer and committed to the future of aviation and alternative power plants.”BUFFALO GROVE, IL, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services, the leading provider of aircraft valuations and appraisals for the aviation industry, is now tracking the values of the first FAA-certified electric trainer aircraft, the Pipistrel Alpha Electro LSA.
— Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, CAA, ISA AM, AOA AM, MRAeS
The Pipistrel Alpha Electro LSA aircraft is powered by two high-performance LiFePO4 12.4 Ah batteries, providing direct drive power to the Pipistrel PEM 60MVLC water-cooled engine and three-blade, adjustable ground propeller. With 90 minutes of power and a cruise speed of 85 KIAS, the Electro is a viable option in the trainer market. The engine and batteries have a 500 to 700 cycle capacity placing it within reach of piston combustion engines maintenance intervals and similar "overhaul" operating expenses. Combined with an optional Off-board Charger, 15 kW, split-phase quick charger, the charge time drops to approximately 1 hour 45 minutes.
"VREF is excited to start tracking the first electric trainer and committed to the future of aviation and alternative power plants. The journey to zero emissions flights has made significant progress over the last ten years. With numerous aircraft in development, it is much closer to adaption in the near term, " -Jason Zilberbrand, President and Accredited Senior Aircraft Appraiser. VREF software can now provide valuations and other essential market data on electric-powered or alternative fuel-powered aircraft.
About VREF
VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Il, with offices in Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago, Rockford, Los Angeles, Dallas, Daytona Beach, Austria, Switzerland, China, and Australia.
VREF delivers aircraft and engine data through online subscription services (SaaS) and published quarterly digests.
VREF provides valuations, appraisals, and litigation consulting services to a worldwide clientele of aviation professionals, including law firms, banks, financial institutions, leasing companies, manufacturers, aircraft owners, aircraft operators, and suppliers. VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal & Litigation Consulting Services plays a crucial role in advising decision-makers within the aviation industry. VREF is the Official Valuation Guide and Appraisal partner for the AOPA.
For further inquiries:
Jason Zilberbrand
President of VREF
P: +1-844-303-VREF x 700
E: jason@vref.com
VREF.com
Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, CAA, ISA AM, AOA AM, MRAeS
VREF
+1 3129610934
email us here