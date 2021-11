VREF Business Aircraft and General Aviation Aircraft Market Update 4th Quarter 2021

VREF Aircraft Value Reference, Appraisal, & Litigation Services Market Update for Business Aircraft and General Aviation Aircraft.

we are forecasting high residual values for the foreseeable future, as general aviation has been immune to the pandemic thus far.” — Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, CAA, ISA AM, AOA AM, MRAeS

BUFFALO GROVE , IL, USA, November 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 3rd quarter, VREF subscribers generated on average 20,000 valuation reports every 30 days. This is up over 7% from the previous quarter.The market supply is tight across the board, although some of the market activity has led to more aircraft availability in certain markets. The later model SR22’s, as well as Cessna 182 (all variants) and Piper Cherokee 180’s, has ticked up in inventory availability, but values continue to drive higher. For most of the top lists, VREF has adjusted the values from 5% to 15% in the last quarter. The small and medium business jet markets have remained active, and a steady stream of transactions continues to be reported across all popular models. The larger business jets have done remarkably well this past quarter, with demand increasing month over month. Many of the same messages from last quarter hold today; however, it is worth mentioning that many service centers are reporting extreme waiting periods and, in some cases, quoting well into 2022 for availability. Be careful about trying to schedule pre-buys and always schedule maintenance as far out as possible as supply chains are still strained.VREF is cautiously optimistic about the next quarter and early 2022, as many transactions will carry into the new year. We will keep an eye on lockdowns, quarantines, and the global markets as they are tested in the near future.For the 4th Quarter, the "Top" lists are as follows:Top 10 User Locations for VREF Valuations USA1. Dallas TX 2.2. Ft. Worth TX3. New York, NY4. Los Angeles, CA5. San Francisco, CA6. Chicago IL 8.7. Houston TX 7.8. Atlanta GA 10.9. Orlando, FL10. Wes Palm Beach, FLTop 10 User Locations for VREF Valuations International1. Sao Paulo, Brazil2. Tokyo, Japan3. Vancouver, BC4. London, England5. Hamburg, Germany6. West Yorkshire, England7. Johannesburg SA8. Monaco City, Monaco9. Winnipeg, Canada10. Frankfurt, GermanyTop 20 Single Engine Piston Aircraft Valued on VREF Online 1. CESSNA SKYLANE 182 A-R2. CIRRUS SR223. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 I-M4. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA A365. CESSNA 150 A-M6. PIPER CHEROKEE PA28 140 B-E7. PIPER CHEROKEE PA28 1808. PIPER ARCHER II/III PA28 1819. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 N-P10. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 A-H11. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA S-V35/B (TC)12. PIPER ARROW II/III PA28R 200/20113. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA 35 A-P14. CESSNA SKYLANE 182 S/T15. MOONEY 201/205 M20J16. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA 33A C-F17. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 R/S18. CESSNA SKYLANE RG/TURBO TR/R18219. CESSNA CARDINAL 177 A/B20. MOONEY SUPER 21/EXEC M20 E/FTop 10 Twin Engine Piston Aircraft Valued on VREF Online1. BEECHCRAFT BARON 582. BEECHCRAFT BARON 55 A/B3. PIPER TWIN COMANCHE PA30/394. CESSNA 310 B-Q5. BEECHCRAFT BARON 55 C-E6. PIPER SENECA III/IV/V PA34 220T7. PIPER SENECA I/II PA34 200/T8. CESSNA 340 A9. PIPER AZTEC PA23 25010. CESSNA GOLDEN EAGLE 421 CTop 10 Turbo Prop Aircraft Valued on VREF Online1. PILATUS PC 122. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR B2003. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 3504. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 90 SERIES5. CESSNA CARAVAN 2086. PIPER MERIDIAN PA-46 500TP7. SOCATA TBM 7008. SOCATA TBM 8509. PIPER M60010. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 250Top 10 Light & Medium Class Business Jets Valued on VREF Online1. EMBRAER PHENOM 3002. CESSNA CITATION EXCEL3. CESSNA CITATION JET 3 525B4. CESSNA CITATION JET 2 525A5. EMBRAER PHENOM 1006. LEARJET 60XR7. CESSNA CITATION JET 5258. LEARJET 45XR9. CESSNA CITATION X 75010. BEECHCRAFT BEECHJET 400 ALarge Top 10 Large Business Jets Valued on VREF Online1. GULFSTREAM G5502. GULFSTREAM G4503. FALCON 7X4. FALCON 900 SERIES5. BOMBARDIER GLOBAL 60006. CESSNA CITATION SOVEREIGN 6807. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 6058. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 3009. GULFSTREAM G650ER10. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 350Top 10 Helicopters Valued on VREF Online1. LEONARDO/AGUSTA POWER A109E2. AIRBUS ASTAR AS350B3 & B3E & H1253. BELL 4074. ROBINSON RAVEN R445. LEONARDO/AGUSTA AW1396. LEONARDO/AGUSTA GRAND NEW AW109SP7. AIRBUS ASTAR AS350 B28. AIRBUS EC135 P1 & P29. ROBINSON R6610. BELL JETRANGER III 206B IIIWith thousands of aircraft appraisals under our belt every year, our team of Accredited Senior Appraisers (ASA) helps you make an intelligent and informed decision. Our data-backed appraisals are at the core of our entire business. We continue to help aviation professionals, banks, and financial institutions with accurate, unbiased data.Of course, there are other programs and businesses out there that provide aviation appraisals. However, we’ve perfected our craft with 27 years of producing aircraft appraisals our clients can rely on. There’s no need to feel uncertain or apprehensive about an appraiser you’re trusting to complete your appraisal. We aim to serve our customers by completing appraisals with the utmost level of professionalism.For more information about VREF software, appraisal or litigation consulting services please visit VREF.com