VREF Business Aircraft and General Aviation Aircraft Market Update 4th Quarter 2021
During the 3rd quarter, VREF subscribers generated on average 20,000 valuation reports every 30 days. This is up over 7% from the previous quarter.
— Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, CAA, ISA AM, AOA AM, MRAeS
The market supply is tight across the board, although some of the market activity has led to more aircraft availability in certain markets. The later model SR22’s, as well as Cessna 182 (all variants) and Piper Cherokee 180’s, has ticked up in inventory availability, but values continue to drive higher. For most of the top lists, VREF has adjusted the values from 5% to 15% in the last quarter. The small and medium business jet markets have remained active, and a steady stream of transactions continues to be reported across all popular models. The larger business jets have done remarkably well this past quarter, with demand increasing month over month. Many of the same messages from last quarter hold today; however, it is worth mentioning that many service centers are reporting extreme waiting periods and, in some cases, quoting well into 2022 for availability. Be careful about trying to schedule pre-buys and always schedule maintenance as far out as possible as supply chains are still strained.
VREF is cautiously optimistic about the next quarter and early 2022, as many transactions will carry into the new year. We will keep an eye on lockdowns, quarantines, and the global markets as they are tested in the near future.
For the 4th Quarter, the "Top" lists are as follows:
Top 10 User Locations for VREF Valuations USA
1. Dallas TX 2.
2. Ft. Worth TX
3. New York, NY
4. Los Angeles, CA
5. San Francisco, CA
6. Chicago IL 8.
7. Houston TX 7.
8. Atlanta GA 10.
9. Orlando, FL
10. Wes Palm Beach, FL
Top 10 User Locations for VREF Valuations International
1. Sao Paulo, Brazil
2. Tokyo, Japan
3. Vancouver, BC
4. London, England
5. Hamburg, Germany
6. West Yorkshire, England
7. Johannesburg SA
8. Monaco City, Monaco
9. Winnipeg, Canada
10. Frankfurt, Germany
Top 20 Single Engine Piston Aircraft Valued on VREF Online
1. CESSNA SKYLANE 182 A-R
2. CIRRUS SR22
3. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 I-M
4. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA A36
5. CESSNA 150 A-M
6. PIPER CHEROKEE PA28 140 B-E
7. PIPER CHEROKEE PA28 180
8. PIPER ARCHER II/III PA28 181
9. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 N-P
10. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 A-H
11. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA S-V35/B (TC)
12. PIPER ARROW II/III PA28R 200/201
13. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA 35 A-P
14. CESSNA SKYLANE 182 S/T
15. MOONEY 201/205 M20J
16. BEECHCRAFT BONANZA 33A C-F
17. CESSNA SKYHAWK 172 R/S
18. CESSNA SKYLANE RG/TURBO TR/R182
19. CESSNA CARDINAL 177 A/B
20. MOONEY SUPER 21/EXEC M20 E/F
Top 10 Twin Engine Piston Aircraft Valued on VREF Online
1. BEECHCRAFT BARON 58
2. BEECHCRAFT BARON 55 A/B
3. PIPER TWIN COMANCHE PA30/39
4. CESSNA 310 B-Q
5. BEECHCRAFT BARON 55 C-E
6. PIPER SENECA III/IV/V PA34 220T
7. PIPER SENECA I/II PA34 200/T
8. CESSNA 340 A
9. PIPER AZTEC PA23 250
10. CESSNA GOLDEN EAGLE 421 C
Top 10 Turbo Prop Aircraft Valued on VREF Online
1. PILATUS PC 12
2. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR B200
3. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 350
4. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 90 SERIES
5. CESSNA CARAVAN 208
6. PIPER MERIDIAN PA-46 500TP
7. SOCATA TBM 700
8. SOCATA TBM 850
9. PIPER M600
10. BEECHCRAFT KING AIR 250
Top 10 Light & Medium Class Business Jets Valued on VREF Online
1. EMBRAER PHENOM 300
2. CESSNA CITATION EXCEL
3. CESSNA CITATION JET 3 525B
4. CESSNA CITATION JET 2 525A
5. EMBRAER PHENOM 100
6. LEARJET 60XR
7. CESSNA CITATION JET 525
8. LEARJET 45XR
9. CESSNA CITATION X 750
10. BEECHCRAFT BEECHJET 400 A
Large Top 10 Large Business Jets Valued on VREF Online
1. GULFSTREAM G550
2. GULFSTREAM G450
3. FALCON 7X
4. FALCON 900 SERIES
5. BOMBARDIER GLOBAL 6000
6. CESSNA CITATION SOVEREIGN 680
7. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 605
8. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 300
9. GULFSTREAM G650ER
10. BOMBARDIER CHALLENGER 350
Top 10 Helicopters Valued on VREF Online
1. LEONARDO/AGUSTA POWER A109E
2. AIRBUS ASTAR AS350B3 & B3E & H125
3. BELL 407
4. ROBINSON RAVEN R44
5. LEONARDO/AGUSTA AW139
6. LEONARDO/AGUSTA GRAND NEW AW109SP
7. AIRBUS ASTAR AS350 B2
8. AIRBUS EC135 P1 & P2
9. ROBINSON R66
10. BELL JETRANGER III 206B III
