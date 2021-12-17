Boutique Brokerage Donates BIG! Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty- Nancy Kowalik Group Donates Over $115,000 to Acenda.

Nancy Kowalik presents the $35,000 check to Acenda Integrated Health representatives, Mari Considine, Chief Development & Marketing Officer and Ashley Tonkinson, Senior Director of Development & Marketing. Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a proud contributor to Acenda Integrated Health

Nancy Kowalik Group, presented a $35,000 check to Acenda Integrated Health bringing the four year total to over $115,000.

The continued yearly donations have allowed us to give a broader range of services to families who need multiple health and wellness integrations all together within Acenda Integrated Health.” — Mari Considine, Acenda's Chief Development & Marketing Officer

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday December 16, 2021 Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Nancy Kowalik Group, presented a $35,000 check to Acenda Integrated Health representatives, Mari Considine, Chief Development & Marketing Officer and Ashley Tonkinson, Senior Director of Development & Marketing. This year marks a four year total of over $115,000 Nancy Kowalik’s Group has donated to the organization.

Over 20 years ago, when Kowalk owned a local Christmas Shoppe in Mullica HIll, she quietly began giving to the company’s original organization, Robins’ Nest Inc. She felt that it was a community organization that she believed in, as it focused on giving those in need a “hand up.” Having had a difficult time during her youth, Kowalik recognizes and empathizes with those who face similar challenges. Now, as Acenda Integrated Health, the organization has a much broader coverage area in Southern New Jersey. Kowalik believes Acenda is following the same principles with community assistance as Robins’ Nest and has committed to supporting Acenda each year.

"I started this tradition close to 20 years ago in terms of giving back to the community, but I didn't really memorialize it the same way. When I started Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group a number of years ago I decided that a portion of every single transaction that we do needed to go back to the community and I looked around at different charities that work with the community and it was really important to me that the money went to the people in need. Acenda gives their clients a Hand-up." Kowalik said.

During the presentation, Acenda's Chief Development & Marketing Officer, Mari Considine told Kowalik, "Your continued yearly donations have allowed us to give a broader range of services to families who need multiple health and wellness integrations all together within the Acenda Integrated Health. We truly appreciate what you do for us."

The team creates this yearly funding by setting aside a portion of every transaction they close to donate to Acenda. In addition, the team also supports other community organizations, and local High School and intramural sports teams all year round.

For more information about Acenda Integrated Health go to https://acendahealth.org/

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty- Nancy Kowalik Group go to https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-nancykowalikgroup.com/

Your Home Sold Guaranteed-Nancy Kowalik Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $112,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-nancykowalikgroup.com.