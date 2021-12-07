Starting Small Adds up BIG-Over $110,000 Given to Acenda Over Last 4 Years by Your Home Sold - Nancy Kowalik Group

Nancy Kowalik Presents the $32,000 check to Acenda Integrated Health at the yearly VIP Holiday Party. Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of giving and during the yearly Invitation-Only VIP Holiday Event, while surrounded by her staff and hundreds of the Group's "Clients For Life," Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty-Nancy Kowalik Group Presented a Huge Check to Acenda Integrated Health.

Each year, Nancy Kowalik and her team throw a fabulous holiday party, filled with food, drink and merriment. This year they had Cousin's Lobster Truck and El Fuoco Dentro Wood Fired Pizza Truck providing the food. Plagido's Winery provided all the wine. A DJ was playing all the holiday classics. A professional photographer took holiday portraits for all of the guests.

"I started this tradition close to 20 years ago in terms of giving back to the community, but I didn't really memorialize it the same way. When I started Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group a number of years ago I decided that a portion of every single transaction that we do needed to go back to the community and I looked around at different charities that work with the community and it was really important to me that the money went to the people in need, NOT to the organizations." Kowalik said.

She continued, "We all know that there's different kinds of organizations out there. There was something called Robin's Nest. Robins’ Nest was a group of ladies that started an amazing charity. Charity is probably the wrong word, a leg up for people, aging out of, kids aging out of foster care. So think about it, if you're aging out of foster care you have no parents, you have no parachute, and you are 18 years old in this society. You're working your butt off to try and make things better, and you have no place to live. And Robins’ Nest gave you a place to land. They gave you a place to put your head, and so that you could focus on making your life better, not just paying a bill. Not just, you know, kind of just continuing that life. That to me was HUGE."

Kowalik became emotional as she added, "In 2019, Robins' Nest became Acenda. Acenda also makes that difference here, and that money stays concentrated in South Jersey and that for me is a huge deal. So the reason that I'd like to do this presentation here is because you all, literally every client, has paid into this. Every single client that has done business with us, a portion of your transaction goes to Acenda. So, I'm thanking everybody here, and all of you guys here that work with these clients to help make these deals. From meeting a person to becoming a closed happy client. And not just a closed transaction but a client for life. Like this is a big deal to me."

Kowalik picked up the giant check and presented it to the crowd. "And so right now we're giving thirty two thousand dollars to Acenda this year. This goes to local charities. "

The crowd cheered.

Kowalik finished with saying, "I'll be honest this was an odd year business is amazing in South Jersey and we could have sold twice as many homes if I had the inventory. My goal was thirty five thousand. We came just a little short; we're at thirty two thousand, and there's still time in the month to add to this. I'm still really proud to do this and thank every single person here tonight for making this happen. Congratulations to you all! Thank you guys for making this happen! You guys were amazing."

The four-year total for the Group's philanthropy is $112,300 to date. In addtion, the Group particpates in volunteering and raising awareness for Acenda throughout the year.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed-Nancy Kowalik Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $112,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-nancykowalikgroup.com.