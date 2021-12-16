Rep.DeWayne Burns joins TRG in Amicus Brief Against Vaccine Mandate

by: Rep. Burns, DeWayne

12/07/2021

Cleburne, TX - Today, DeWayne Burns joined Texans for Responsible Government (TRG) in an amicus brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court objecting to the Biden Administration’s overreaching and unprecedented vaccine mandate. The mandate that would affect 84 million workers was developed and is being enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The amicus brief filed by TRG and various Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives challenges the constitutionality of the mandate and calls for it to be overturned.

The vaccine mandate issued by OSHA would compel private businesses with 100 employees or more to require all employees to be vaccinated by January 4, 2022 or face weekly COVID-19 testing. More than half the states, including Texas, have filed lawsuits challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate. These states are joined by pro-business, educational, manufacturing, faith, labor, staffing, and medical interests and advocates challenging the order.

Representative Burns has been a strong voice for conservative values and a staunch advocate for his constituents. "Obviously this is a tremendous threat to the livelihoods of countless Texans if they cannot work. Forcing them to get a shot is not something I will stand for,” said Burns. “People should have the freedom to make this decision for themselves and don’t need the federal government telling them what to do,” continued Burns.

“The cases now pending with the federal court of appeals are the ballgame,” said Chris Britton, executive director of Texans for Responsible Government. “TRG, along with Representative Burns, stands solidly with the numerous businesses, teacher groups, states, and nonprofits fighting this federal overreach and assault on individual liberty.”

Last month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued a ruling for a stay on the OSHA mandate. With heightened legal advocacy in Texas and other U.S. states, TRG and Texas House Leadership hope to see the mandate overturned permanently.

