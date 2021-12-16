PennDOT Reopens 232-Year-Old Trinity Lane Bridge (Route 320) in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Trinity Lane (Route 320) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County has reopened following the rehabilitation of the 232-year-old structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

PennDOT's contractor utilized original salvaged stone to perform various masonry repairs, installed new guiderail, and resurfaced the roadway and approaches. The original plaque on the structure was also preserved.

Built in 1789 and reconstructed in 1980, the Trinity Lane Bridge is the fifth oldest bridge in use in the United States and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The structure is 22-feet-long, 34-feet-wide and carries just over 7,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties that PennDOT repaired under a $4,948,703 project.

Other structures completed under this project include:

Kaolin Road Bridge over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County;

Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower's Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District; and

Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

