LAW FIRM’S 2021 YEAR-END EMPLOYEE BENEFITS COMPLIANCE CHECKLIST RECOMMENDED AS A “MUST READ” FOR CEOs & HR MANAGERS
We believe that our unique checklist will help those responsible for employee benefits understand the nuances of the law and the requirements that must be met by employers at or by the end of the year”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the U.S. leader in employee benefits and pension-related legal services, has posted on its website a “2021 Year-End Employee Benefits Legal Compliance Checklist,” recommended as a “must read” for CEOs and HR managers. The checklist covers a wide range of subjects covered by, among other laws, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Partner
The firm's founder and managing partner, Marcia S. Wagner, called the checklist a “must read” for HR managers and C-level executives of private and publicly held companies, non-profits, and government agencies. “At the end of a year such as 2021, year two of the pandemic, it’s vitally important,” Ms. Wagner said, “that employers are not only aware of, but also compliant with, the often confusing requirements and regulations involving pensions and other employee benefits. We believe that our unique checklist will help those responsible for employee benefits understand the nuances of the law and the requirements that must be met by employers at or by the end of the year."
The Boston-based Wagner Law Group is one of the largest ERISA law groups in the country. In addition to Boston, it has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Tampa, Boynton Beach, FL, Lincoln, MA and Cedar Rapids, IA. The firm is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
The firm's practice areas include: ERISA & Employee Benefits, which includes the distinct areas of Fiduciary Compliance, Retirement Plans, ESOPs, Executive Compensation & Nonqualified Plans, Welfare Benefit Plans, PBGC and Retiree Medical Trusts™, as well as Employment, Labor & Human Resources, Investment Management, Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Trust & Estates and Family Law. The firm also provides Legislative, Regulatory & Policy services.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 43 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
email us here
Ari Sonneberg
The Wagner Law Group
+1 617-357-5200