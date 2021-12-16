State, Cook County Health to Continue One Day Mass Vaccination Booster Clinics

CHICAGO - Building on the successes of last week, the State of Illinois and Cook County Health are offering another Sunday of mass vaccination booster clinics in an effort to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when new variants and increased transmission levels threaten our most vulnerable residents.

The State of Illinois and Cook County Health will once again operate a one-day mass vaccination booster clinic on Sunday, December 19 at three regionally located clinics within Cook County: Blue Island, Arlington Heights, and North Riverside. Last week's one-day booster clinics administered 2,886 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, further underscoring the need and demand for this vaccine.

"IDPH and Cook County Health were able to get thousands vaccinated on Sunday, so this week, we're coming back for more," said Governor JB Pritzker. "It's increasingly clear that the booster shot is the best protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and in the truest spirit of the holiday season, getting one is a gift for our families and communities, too. I encourage residents to come get their booster shot this Sunday. It's free and you don't need insurance or an appointment."

"We are pleased that we could accommodate nearly 3,000 people last week thanks to the partnership between the State of Illinois and Cook County Health. With the holiday season upon us, it is important that everyone get vaccinated and boosted to ensure our celebrations are safe as possible," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17. Just as with adults, 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible - and recommended - to receive a booster dose six months after their second dose of the vaccine. At these three regionally located mass vaccination booster clinics, all three vaccines will be available for individuals in need of a booster. Anyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.

Location Hours Address Vaccines Offered Arlington Heights 10:00am -4:00pm 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road Suite 300 Arlington Heights, IL Pfizer Moderna Johnson & Johnson North Riverside 10:00am -4:00pm 1800 S. Harlem Avenue Suite A North Riverside, IL Pfizer Moderna Johnson & Johnson Blue Island 10:00am -4:00pm 12757 S. Western Avenue Blue Island, IL Pfizer Moderna Johnson & Johnson

While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

Pfizer-BioNTech 16 years and older Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose Moderna 18 years and older Six months after second Moderna dose Johnson & Johnson 18 years and older 2 months after initial vaccination

"We want to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible and we are happy to host another round of Sunday vaccination clinics with our Cook County partners," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Boosters provide ongoing protection against COVID-19 and we're excited about the turnout last Sunday. If you are planning to line up for your booster and know someone who has not yet received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, bring them with you. There are still roughly 4 million people in Illinois who have not yet been vaccinated and we need your help in getting them to get a shot."

"We know that boosters are essential to increasing your body's protection against the COVID-19 virus," said Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha. "The omicron variant is spreading rapidly and showing some ability to evade one or two doses of vaccine. Booster doses provide significantly increased protection. Thanks to the resources and staff provided by the State, we will be able to increase access to boosters across suburban Cook County."

As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, state and local health officials urge residents to continue practicing preventive public health measures: vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and social distancing where possible all remain our most effect tools for fighting COVID-19.

If you are unable to attend one of these three mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.