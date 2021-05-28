Clyfford Still Museum announces Joyce Tsai as next director

After an extensive national search, the Clyfford Still Museum Board of Directors announces the selection of Joyce Tsai, PhD as the new director of the Museum.

DENVER, CO, USA, May 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an extensive national search, the Clyfford Still Museum (CSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Joyce Tsai, PhD as the new director of the Clyfford Still Museum. Tsai’s tenure will begin on August 1, 2021.“Over the last fifteen years, Joyce Tsai has grown in stature as a curator and a scholar,” said Christopher Hunt, CSM Board President. “Tsai brings a rich mix of knowledge and expertise to the position of CSM director. We are excited to bring her in at the beginning of our 10th anniversary season, and we look forward to what she will do for the Museum in its next decade.”Tsai is currently the Chief Curator at the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art and Associate Professor of Practice at the School of Art and Art History. She is an award-winning educator and scholar whose research received support with fellowships from, among others, the Fulbright Foundation, Dedalus Foundation, Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts, and the Phillips Collection. She has published extensively in the field of technical art history with conservators and conservation scientists at the National Gallery of Art, Harvard Art Museums, Guggenheim, and the Art Institute of Chicago, among others. Additionally, Tsai is an experienced curator recognized for her innovation and ability to build strategic partnerships across professional, disciplinary, social, and cultural domains.“I am honored to lead the Clyfford Still Museum at this pivotal moment, building upon a decade of innovation and excellence,” said Tsai. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the extraordinary staff to catalyze new ways of seeing, learning, and making with the Museum and its exceptional collection. I am thrilled to cultivate approaches to Still’s work that enable new audiences to connect with the artwork.”Tsai replaces founding director Dean Sobel, who left the Museum in September 2020 to take a faculty position at the University of Denver.About the Clyfford Still MuseumDesigned by Allied Works Architecture to display the revolutionary art of one of the 20th century’s greatest artists, the Clyfford Still Museum opened in November 2011 in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District. Considered one of the most important and mysterious painters of the 20th century, Clyfford Still (1904-1980) was among the first generation of abstract expressionist artists who developed a new and powerful approach to painting in the years during and immediately after World War II. The Museum’s collection represents 95% of the artist’s lifetime output. As the steward of Still’s art and legacy, the Museum’s mission is to preserve, exhibit, study, and foster engagement with its unique collections; generate outstanding exhibitions, scholarly research, educational and other cross-disciplinary programs that broaden the definition of a “single-artist” museum; and be a gathering place for the exploration of innovation and individual artistic endeavor. Connect with the Clyfford Still Museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at https://clyffordstillmuseum.org # # #Media Contact:Sanya Andersen-Vie, sandersen@clyffordstillmuseum.org