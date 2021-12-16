Baker-Polito Administration Announces Nearly $4 Million in MassWorks Predevelopment Awards through Community One Stop for Growth 

BROCKTON — Today, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba were joined by Mayor Robert Sullivan and other state and local officials to announce a total of $3.7 million for 16 MassWorks Predevelopment grants through the first year of the Community One Stop for Growth. A new option within the One Stop for MassWorks applicants, Predevelopment grants support activities including design, engineering, and permitting of projects that are not yet ready for construction. Included among the Predevelopment grant recipients is the city of Brockton, which is receiving $226,000 to provide design support for the reconstruction of Franklin Street, including new water and sewer infrastructure, drainage upgrades, and streetscape improvements. “Our Administration is pleased to continue helping cities and towns advance projects that may not be ready for construction but still play an important role in near-term economic development efforts at the local level through these MassWorks Predevelopment grants,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Congratulations to all of the grant recipients, we look forward to seeing today’s awardees return with full applications soon.” “A first-year program, MassWorks Predevelopment grants enhance access to important funding, allowing cities and towns to continue pursuing locally-driven plans to increase economic activity, build new housing, create more jobs, and enhance the vibrancy of communities’ downtowns,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Predevelopment grants are a key part of the One Stop’s portfolio of programs that make it possible for communities to access multiple funding programs at once, which puts the economic and community development goals for more cities and towns within reach.” Brockton has been deeply committed to revitalization throughout its downtown, and is expecting to produce approximately 1,500 new housing units in the downtown area within the next three years. The full depth reconstruction of Franklin Street and the completion of New Street will support the redevelopment of the Catalytic Development Sites with a total of 80,000 square feet of land. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal and collaborative review process for grant programs launched in January 2021 to make targeted investments based on a development continuum. With the addition of this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment.

Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop for Growth program awarded $88 million for 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. In addition to a MassWorks Predevelopment grant, the One Stop applications from Brockton also resulted in the city receiving an award of $150,000 from the Site Readiness Program to support a strategic land assembly and a feasibility study to determine the viability of pursuing site acquisitions and development in the Trout Brook Redevelopment Area; and $250,000 from the Housing Choice Community Grant Program to support improvements to sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations near a 160-unit multi-family residential development in the Thatcher Street Smart Growth Overlay District that will redevelop the existing Our Lady of Sorrows convent. Separately, the Brockton Redevelopment Authority received $140,000 from the Underutilized Properties Program to stabilize and weatherize a historic structure located at 11-15 Frederick Douglass Avenue to make it attractive and financially feasible for private redevelopment.

“We created the One Stop to offer access to a wide variety of programs through a single, streamlined process that ensures that valuable funds can be directed more effectively, to more communities, in less time,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “The One Stop gives communities and other partners the opportunity to work collaboratively with us, to pursue multiple projects simultaneously and to meet their economic development goals. Brockton has demonstrated how applicants can be creative with grant funding to maximize the impact of state investments in transformative projects. While the first year of the One Stop has shown tremendous promise, the demand for our programs demonstrates that we can do more.” “As designed, the One Stop enhances access to important resources and programs, which in turn allows communities to overcome traditional barriers to economic and community development initiatives,” said Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba. “I want to congratulate Brockton on their awards, and look forward to many more communities replicating their success in the future.” Learn more about the programs that are part of the Community One Stop for Growth application process. “In recent years, the city of Brockton has benefited enormously from MassWorks grant awards and I am excited to know that the city will once again receive additional needed funds,” said Mayor Robert F. Sullivan. “These grant funds are a tremendous asset, helping the city expand its available parking by funding projects like the Carpenter Parking Garage and allowing for the construction of Marvin Hagler Drive, which is named after the undisputed Middle-Weight boxing legend from our ‘City of Champions.’ I am grateful to the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development for once again considering Brockton for this much-appreciated award.”

“Thank you to Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor Polito, and Secretary Kennealy for funding these critical infrastructure improvements as we continue to work to revitalize the city of Brockton,” said Senator Michael Brady.

“This award to the city of Brockton provides crucial funds for supporting the reconstruction of Franklin Street through investments in water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure,” said Majority Leader Claire Cronin. “These investments will aid in the continued development of downtown Brockton.”

“I am pleased that the Administration continues to recognize and contribute to the ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Brockton,” said Representative Gerry Cassidy. “This MassWorks grant will provide necessary infrastructure updates to support the production of new housing on Petronelli Way.” "Today Brockton welcomes Lt. Governor Polito at City Hall to recognize the State's much appreciated recent grant awards totaling $766,000 that support four redevelopment projects to enhance city services, pedestrian safety, and site development of critical commercial and residential projects," said Representative Michelle DuBois. MassWorks Predevelopment Grant Recipients: Acton - $90,000 Acton will undertake a Complete Streets design for the Great Road corridor. The focus will be on multi-modal transportation options in the primary commercial district. Outcomes include: ADA compliance, housing access, sidewalk and bicyclist connectivity, intersection layouts and safety, vegetation and tree cover. Athol - $131,000 Athol will produce design and engineering documents for the future development of a hotel and conference center. This is the final parcel to be developed in a 300,000 square foot 43D district of the North Quabbin Business Park. The outcome will be a national hotel chain offering 70-80 rooms, and conference space. Brockton - $226,000 The city of Brockton is being awarded $226,000 to provide design support for the reconstruction of Franklin Street to update antiquated infrastructure and help support and attract economic development in the city. This project will include new water and sewer utilities, drainage, and streetscape improvements. Dartmouth - $110,000 This award supports the development of a future friendly 40B site of 288 units, 25 percent of which will be affordable in perpetuity and will bring Dartmouth’s SHI to over 10 percent. The current sewer infrastructure will not support this additional demand on the system. For this development to be built the town must upgrade the sewer infrastructure. This design support will allow the town to get an accurate estimate of the costs associated with the build out. Dudley - $179,000 Award for design of sewer and streetscape improvements in the town’s Mill Conversion Overlay District. This project will advance the goals and objectives of Dudley’s Jericho-Brandon Infrastructure Master Plan, which identifies reuse opportunities in the old mill neighborhoods of Mill Street, Village Street, and Ardlock Place. Predevelopment funds will support final design and permitting of nearly 1,000 feet of sewer mains and over 600 feet of sidewalks and curbing. Existing sewer pipes in the project area are undersized and in poor condition. Many transect private lots and experience excessive stormwater inflow and infiltration. Dudley’s project will design for reconstruction of the existing system, as well as improvements for sidewalks, curb ramps, and other pedestrian accommodations. Improvements will support reuse opportunities in the former mill area, including a $30-million reuse of the Stevens Linen Mill. Plans for this mill include 160 units of new housing, 10 percent of which will be income restricted. Great Barrington - $69,000 This Predevelopment award will allow Great Barrington’s Affordable Housing Trust to create detailed engineering plans, estimate construction costs, apply for permits, and help secure construction funds. The AHT purchased 7.25 acres of vacant developable land on North Plain Road in Housatonic in 2020 and has selected Habitat for Humanity as the developer. Habitat will develop the site, building a small road and bringing in utilities (public water and possibly public sewer) to serve 14 – 20 permanently affordable homes clustered around a community space. Haverhill - $750,000 The city of Haverhill is redeveloping municipally owned parcels in the downtown to support new housing and commercial development. The city has sought redevelopment proposals for five city-owned parcels (4.5 acres of development area), foremost the existing 592-space Goecke Parking Deck that is currently in a state of disrepair. The city is seeking funds to plan and design a new downtown parking facility to replace the existing Goecke Deck on a smaller land footprint as part of a public-private redevelopment plan. The funds will be used to provide infrastructure design documents as part of the public-private partnership. Holden - $220,000 This award will fund design of future reuse of a former Department of Public Works (DPW) property. The site contains two attached structures, a DPW building and Fire Department substation, both of which are in disrepair and slated for demolition. The town plans to subdivide the three-acre site, preserving one portion for a new substation while marketing the remaining portion for a mix of commercial and residential uses. Predevelopment funds will support final design of the new substation, as well as an analysis of the site’s access and utilities needs, and the development of a Request for Proposal (RFP). The former DPW site is located in a mature commercial district along Adams Road off Route 122A. A feasibility study is currently underway to assess mixed-use and zoning alternatives for the property. Future redevelopment of the site will advance the goals and objectives of the town’s recent 2019 Master Plan update, which emphasizes denser, more pedestrian-oriented development with a mix of uses. Hull - $272,000 This award will fund final designs of transportation improvements in downtown Hull and the Nantasket Beach area. This project will advance the goals and objectives of the Nantasket Beach urban renewal plan and builds on more than six years of cooperative planning between the town of Hull, the Hull Redevelopment Authority (HRA), MassDOT, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Planned improvements include road realignment, intersection modifications, multi-modal accommodations, and the conversion of multiple one-way streets to two-way travel. Hull’s project leverages $68,000 in local funds and will progress the town’s existing 25 percent design plans through final design and bid preparation. Proposed improvements will increase transportation safety for multiple modes of travel, while also accommodating future growth in downtown Hull. Growth opportunities include marketing and development of a 10-acre HRA site, which currently sits vacant and is used only seasonably for beach parking. Medway - $20,000 This project will produce survey and design documents for a sidewalk along the north side of Main Street (Route 109). When finished this will complete the sidewalk connection from Medway’s Central Business District to town parks, Medway’s Council on Aging building, and the town of Millis to the east. This will provide for uninterrupted sidewalks along Route 109 from the town of Millis all the way to the Route 126 intersection. This will also offer safer pedestrian access from the 39 Main Street affordable housing development and the Brentwood neighborhood (between Coffee Street and Main Street) and to nearby businesses. North Reading - $100,000 This award will fund design of a wastewater collection system allowing new development that can only be permitted if sewer is available. The installation would support an increase in capacity for commercial and housing development. A 2016 Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) identified four need areas for a sewer system in the community: the two primary areas are Route 28 (Main Street) and Concord Street; the two secondary areas are North Street/Lowell Road and Martins Pond, which will be considered in a long-term phasing analysis. Revere - $750,000 This project will support plans to develop the RiverFront District, which is 20-acre mixed-use site. The site will be home to a new North Shore Maritime Center, new fire station, waterfront restaurant, and a 291-unit residential development at 22 Whiten Avenue. Private investment at the RiverFront District hinges on improved access via Route 1A South. This grant will support the design and engineering of a new ramp, roundabout, and road improvements at Route 1A to unlock the private investment and realize the goals of the RiverFront Master Plan. Salem - $45,000 The project will support design documents for pedestrian and cyclist access from North Salem to the Downtown and Federal Street neighborhoods. As part of the city’s ongoing Municipal Harbor Planning efforts, establishing pedestrian access to and across the river has been identified as a key priority to build meaningful connections between the waterfront and both the downtown and near-waterfront neighborhoods. These connections will also help support new private development in the area by improving access to transit and downtown Salem job opportunities, as there are several parcels surrounding this planning area that are either under or being considered for redevelopment. Seekonk - $97,000 Funds will be used to assess wastewater alternatives for the former Attleboro Dye Works (ADW) site. This project will advance the goals and objectives of the town’s Economic Development Plan, which calls for reuse of approximately four acres of the abandoned industrial site. The town will conceptualize and evaluate three alternative wastewater solutions, including municipal sewer, an onsite treatment plant, or a traditional sceptic system. A preferred alternative will be selected for future design and permitting. The ADW site was home to a textile dyeing and finishing facility from 1920 to the 1980s and was later used for various commercial and industrial operations. The town acquired the land via tax taking in 2019 and has secured $750,000 for cleanup of the site through the EPA Brownfield Program and the MassDevelopment Brownfields Redevelopment Fund. Springfield - $400,000 This predevelopment award will be used to create design documents with the goal of improving overall mobility around the project site along Route 20. The design will aim to alleviate congestion, and increase public safety, so that future development can be permitted. This MassWorks funding will support the development of construction documents that are sufficient for bidding purposes. The design documents will include: land survey, preparation of concept design alternatives, public outreach, environmental permitting, construction cost estimating, presentation at city meetings, Drawings and specifications, and Bid document preparation. Weymouth (Southfield Redevelopment Authority) – $270,000 This project involves the delineation and surveying of nearly 400 acres of wetland resource areas as well as the delineation and surveying of floodplain along the Mill River, the Old Swamp River, and French Stream (both branches) located in Abington, Rockland, and Weymouth within the boundaries of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The Union Point site is greater than 1,400 acres in size and contains of wetland resource areas throughout, particularly along the outer periphery of the site, where vehicular access is very limited. The field work involves delineating approximately 50 miles of wetland lines. This work is a necessary pre-cursor to any future development of the former Naval Air Station.

