ESFI Thanks Their 2021 Corporate Contributors

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the premier non-profit dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. Over the past 20 years, ESFI has reinvigorated how electrical safety is addressed through groundbreaking programs and campaigns. As an independent, non-biased non-profit that provides third-party validation, ESFI relies on contributions to provide funding for the development of new programs and resources throughout the year.

ESFI thanks its exclusive benefactors and principal contributors, CSA Group, Eaton Corporation, Edison Electric Institute, Encore Wire Corporation, Intertek, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), Schneider Electric, Siemens, Southwire, UL, and WESCO Distribution, for their generous contributions in 2021.

ESFI provides unique co-branding opportunities to contributors and access to our extensive library of year-round electrical safety programs, research, data and statistics, and far-reaching social media materials. By partnering with ESFI, your organization can influence a new audience of proactive electrical consumers who already trust the ESFI name with their homes, communities, and businesses. ESFI’s free-to-share resources and electrical safety social media posts can be reshared across platforms with your audience, providing access to resources and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility.

Collaborating with ESFI allows your company to stand out from the competition by becoming a visible leader in the safety community. In turn, this will increase consumer awareness in your company and help to advance safety culture as a whole. Further benefits to contributors include a listing of their logo on ESFI’s supporter’s page and the opportunity to join ESFI’s committees or Board of Directors to work directly with electrical supply channel leaders.

Discover how ESFI is spreading the message of electrical safety worldwide and how ESFI can make an impact on your organization. For more information on what you can do to help support electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

