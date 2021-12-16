Sir John Teaches The Art of Makeup on Revolutionary New Virtual Education Platform, Assemble
Global Makeup Artist and Creative Director Sir John will be teaching a step-by-step course on The Art of Makeup on the online educational platform Assemble
I’m blown away by how dedicated the Assemble team is. Their constant effort to highlight talent within the community really showcases what representation is all about.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of the first course on the new revolutionary virtual education platform Assemble, features global makeup artist, thought leader, and activist Sir John. Assemble provides original content series, featuring lessons taught by prominent Black and Brown innovators and leaders across industries. Founded by actor Jesse Williams, music manager Cortez “Tez” Bryant, entrepreneur Cortney Woodruff, and philanthropist Avrell Stokes, the platform aims to guide and inspire young and life-long learners as they navigate current and emerging professional fields.
— Sir John
Leading the pack of instructors, Sir John is a dynamic force in the beauty and fashion industry who has worked with notable clients including Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, and more. A master of his craft, his impressive looks have appeared in print and video across the global media landscape.
Sir John is an accredited thought leader and activist throughout his work in the beauty industry. As the US Creative Director for L’Oreal USA, Sir John has initiated the L’Oreal US Diversity Council which launched earlier this year. He is also a newly elected Board Member for the Black In Fashion Council and has consulted with some of the industry’s top beauty and PR firms to educate and advocate for inclusion and representation. He was also instrumental in providing aid to frontline workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, rallying brands together to contribute skincare necessities to hospitals across the country.
The Art of Makeup course includes tutorials on the history of beauty and fashion, developing your personal brand, shade and light, bronzing and brows, knowing your craft, foundation 101, and much more. It also includes a bonus interview with Assemble’s Co-Founder Jesse Williams.
Assemble is offering a limited free trial for the month of December. Members will be able to access classes for free until the New Year. To get started, sign-up at Assemble.FYI.
About Assemble
Assemble aims to inspire and create new dreams and visions of the future for all BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) young and lifelong learners. The educational platform redefines what success and learning look like by harnessing the talent and expertise within the BIPOC community to expand knowledge into information and our passions into professions. Learn more at, https://assemble.fyi/ and follow the journey on social media by following @assemble.begreat on all platforms.
