Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,457 in the last 365 days.

Update: Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate Upheld in Utah + 13 States but Not Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes learned yesterday that, as the result of a government appeal in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Utah and 13 other states (14 states total) remains enjoined (on hold), pending further review. However, the injunction does not apply nationwide.

The question centered on judicial restraint–that is–whether it was appropriate for one district court to issue a nationwide injunction. Since Utah originally joined the lawsuit filed in the district court, the stay remains in effect in Utah.

The preliminary injunction bars enforcement of the federal government-ordered vaccine mandate to Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers (hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, and hospices).

Read the 5th Circuit Order Here.

###

Related

You just read:

Update: Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate Upheld in Utah + 13 States but Not Nationwide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.