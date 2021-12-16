Update: Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate Upheld in Utah + 13 States but Not Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes learned yesterday that, as the result of a government appeal in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Utah and 13 other states (14 states total) remains enjoined (on hold), pending further review. However, the injunction does not apply nationwide.

The question centered on judicial restraint–that is–whether it was appropriate for one district court to issue a nationwide injunction. Since Utah originally joined the lawsuit filed in the district court, the stay remains in effect in Utah.

The preliminary injunction bars enforcement of the federal government-ordered vaccine mandate to Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers (hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, and hospices).

Read the 5th Circuit Order Here.

