‘Ala Kachuu’ by Maria Brendle was voted ‘Film of the Year’ by the attendees of the first Producer’s Night

Official poster of Producer's Night

‘Ala Kachuu’ was voted ‘Film of the Year’ by the attendees

Attendees of Producer's Night arrive at The Lee Strasberg Theater and film Institute in Los Angeles

Maarten Cornelis, the founder of the Producer's Night

Maarten Cornelis, the founder of the Producer's Night and Dina Morrone, MC of the event

Film industry leaders attended Cinematory’s inaugural Producer’s Night event where they were treated to the best films from 19 partner film festivals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Hollywood, California, December 10th 2021- Cinematory hosted its inaugural Producer’s Night at The Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. An excited crowd of film industry leaders and film lovers attended the event where they were treated to the best films of 2021 from 19 partner film festivals.

“It’s really great for all of us to come here to support these brilliant and incredibly diverse films, and to know we’re part of over 300 selected people who will view the program this weekend,” Maarten Cornelis, the founder of the event said in his welcome speech, “This exclusive selection you are about to see, is the result of a year-long procedure originating from over 25,000 entries, with the sole purpose of presenting to you the best of the best of the last year's independent films.”

Kris De Meester, curator of Producer’s Night “It was a privilege and a challenge to choose only 13 films amongst the more than 25,000 entries. Now that’s tough!”

Dina Morrone, award-winning playwright and prolific voice-over actor, served as MC for the evening, entertaining and informing throughout the presentation.

The lively catered event was the first of what will become an annual tradition from Cinematory, “The objective is to give these filmmakers the exposure they deserve. We created this event with the goal of helping the films reach a wider audience and the filmmakers to connect with people in the industry.” Said Cornelis of Producer’s Night.

The following partner Film Festivals submitted the best of their entrants to Producer’s Night:

Brussels Independent Film Festival, Venice Film Week, Boston Short Film Festival, Toronto Arthouse Film Festival, Hong Kong Arthouse Film Festival, Viewpoint Documentary Film Festival, Amsterdam Independent Film Festival, Super Shorts London, Super Shorts New York, Super Shorts Los Angeles, Verona International Film Festival, Doc Berlin, Doc Boston, Doc London, Doc Sidney, Sidney World Film Festival, New Jersey Independent Film Festival, Obskuur Ghent Film Festival, Bruges International Film Festival

The movies selected this year were:

Not A Robot (U.K.)
By George Summers

Boy from the Blaze (Spain)
By Ignacio Acconcia

Doublespeak (U.S.)
By Hazel McKibbin

In Ashes (Norway)
By Kjetil Engh Aasen

Among the Almond Trees (Belgium)
By Marie Le floc'h

Darkness of Otherwhere (Japan)
By Ayoub Qanir

Tattoo (Iran)
By Farhad Delaram

Obscure (U.S.)
By Kunlin Wang

The Cut (Canada)
By Chloé Cinq-Mars

Snake Dick (U.S.)
By David Mahmoudieh

My Son (South Korea)
By Equan Choe

Save Ralph (U.S.)
By Spencer Susser

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run (Switzerland)
By Maria Brendle

After watching the 13 films, ‘Ala Kachuu’ was voted ‘Film of the Year’ by the attendees.

