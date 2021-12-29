State Assisting Missouri Communities Affected by Deadly Tornadoes and Severe Storms
Governor Parson to Travel to Impacted Areas on Sunday
The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated and state agencies continue to assist Missouri communities affected by a series of strong tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state Friday night, December 10. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.
