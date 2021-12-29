FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 11, 2021

State Assisting Missouri Communities Affected by Deadly Tornadoes and Severe Storms Governor Parson to Travel to Impacted Areas on Sunday

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated and state agencies continue to assist Missouri communities affected by a series of strong tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state Friday night, December 10. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.

